Premier League leader Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final match of the FA Cup on Saturday night. Although the match leaned towards Spurs’ side, it was Conte’s men who ultimately emerged victorious.

A poor challenge by South Korean Heung min Son against Victor Moses resulted in the Chelsea player taking a dive inside the penalty spot. As the match went on towards the final minutes of the game, it was evident that Tottenham was fully depleted. Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored a goal each for Tottenham as the defensive line up slowly crumbled in the last minute.

Today, Arsenal will face Manchester City for the second semi-final match. Arsenal will be looking desperately to clinch the title after a horrendous Premier League season.

Now, Tottenham Hotspur will focus entirely on gaining traction in the Premier League and overturn the leads against Chelsea.