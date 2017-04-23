Motivated by the morale-boosting four-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Gujarat Lions is looking to keep the momentum as they face Kings XI Punjab at Rajkot on Sunday.

On paper, there is not much to choose between the two teams even though Punjab, despite being on a losing streak, are placed fifth with four points while Gujarat are seventh with the same number of points.

Wining the toss, Gujarat captain Suresh Raina has elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab.

For Gujarat, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum with 258 runs and Raina with 243 runs, are among the top five run-getters in the tournament so far.

However, the problem area for both the teams has been bowling which has let them down on most occasions.

Both the teams are heavily dependent on the Indian bowlers, who have failed to rise to the occasion when their teams needed them the most.

05: 29 PM IST | 20 overs bowled KXIP 188/7. Good late comeback by the Gujarat bowlers

19.6: WICKET! Saha gets run out aff the last bowl

19.5: SIX! Saha gets a low full toss, he pulls is away between midwicket and long boundary for a maximum

19.4: Saha picks a couple to deep mid wicket

19.3: Mohit takes a single to extra cover

19.2: Mohit Sharma takes a couple to sweeper cover

19.1: Thampi to bowl the last over, Saha takes a single to long off

05: 24 PM IST | 19 overs bowled KXIP 176/6

18.6: Saha takes a single to extra cover

18.5: Mohit Sharma gets off the mark with a single to sweeper cover

18.4: WICKET! Short and wide by Smith, Axar Patel 34(17) pulls to mid wicket; Finch takes a very good catch. KXIP 174/6

18.3: SIX! Slow delivery by Smith, Axar dispatches between midwicket and long on foa a maximum

18.2: FOUR! Edge off Axar’s bat, ball flies to third man boundary

18.1: Dwayne Smith into the attack, Axar Patel welcomes him with a SIX to deep mid wicket

05: 18 PM IST | 18 overs bowled KXIP 158/5. A very good comeback by Gujarat Lions

17.6: Single of the last ball to Axar to backward square leg

17.5: WICKET! Stoinis charges, slow delivery does the rick once again for Tye. Ball goes straight to McCullum fielding at deep extra cover, Stoinis 7 (9) departs, KXIP 157/5

17.4: Axar plays with soft hands, will get a single to deep mid wicket

17.3: Slow ball from Tye, Stoinis flicks to deep square leg for a single

17.2: Stoinis takes a couple to straight boundary

17.1: Tye back into the attack, Axar takes a single to point

05: 13 PM IST | 17 overs bowled KXIP 152/4

16.6: Axar takes a single of the last ball, will keep strike

16.5: FOUR! Axar gets a couple to deep mid wicket. Good change of pace by Thampi

16.4: FOUR! Axar smashes the half volley straight down the ground to the boundary. That was belted

16.4: WIDE! Good slow delivery, a little too wide

16.3: Stoinis flicks the ball to backward square leg for a single

16.2: Stoinis hits hard, can’t get past Raina at short cover. No run

16.1: Thampi back into the attack, starts with a good yorker. No run for Stoinis

05: 07 PM IST | 16 overs bowled KXIP 143/4

15.6: FOUR! Axar hits over bowlers head for a boundary

15.5: Stoinis takes a single to long on

15.4: Axar takes a single to short mid on

15.3: Stoinis plays towards to backward square leg, will get a single. Gujarat is back in the game

15.2: Axar takes a single to deep mid-wicket

15.1: Andrew Tye continues, dot ball to Axar

05: 02 PM IST | 15 overs bowled KXIP 135/4

14.6: Axar gets a single to long on

14.5: Stoinis is the new batsman, starts with a single to long on

14.4: Axar takes a single

14.3: Axar Patel is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball

14.2: WICKET! Jadeja gets his man, Glenn Maxwell 31(18) is caught LBW

14.1: FOUR! Jadeja welcomes Maxwell with a boundary to third man

04: 57 PM IST | 14 overs bowled KXIP 128/3

13.6: WICKET! Amla hits straight to the bowler, Agarwal completes a very goog catch.

13.5: Maxwell takes a single to long on

13.4: SIX! Width offered, Maxwell says thank you, ball flies over deep mid wicket boundary

13.3: Dot ball to Maxwell

13.2: SIX! Maxwell parks the ball over mid on boundary for a maximum

13.1: Agarwal into the attack, Amla takes as single to long-on

04: 52 PM IST | 13 overs bowled KXIP 114/2

12.6: Amla takes a single off the last ball

12.5: Amla guides the ball to third man for a couple

12.4: FOUR! Amla plays inside out to deep extra cover boundary

12.3: Maxwell cuts the ball to sweeper cover for a single

12.2: Amla takes a single to mid on

12.1: Jadeja back in the attack, maxweel pushes the ball to mid wicket for a single

04: 49 PM IST | 12 overs bowled KXIP 104/2

11.6: Amla ends the ball with a dot

11.5: Maxwell pushes the ball to deep mid wicket for a single

11.4: Slow full toss, Amla fails to put it away. Will get a single

11.3: FOUR! Amla is punishing Thampi, this time to long off

11.2: Maxwell takes a single

11.1: SIX! Maxwell welcomes Thampi with a maximum to deep mid wicket

04: 44 PM IST | 11 overs bowled KXIP 91/2

10.6: Single of the last ball to Maxwell

10.5: Another dot ball

10.4: Dot ball to Maxwell

10.3: Amla takes a single to sweeper cover

10.2: Maxwell pulls to deep mid wicket, takes a single. jadeja saves a certain boundary

10.1: Agarwal back in the attack, dot ball to maxwell

04: 41 PM IST | 10 overs bowled KXIP 88/2

9.6: FOUR! Amla plays fine and gets a boundary. FIFTY for Amla

9.5: Maxwell takes a single to backward square leg

9.4: Amla takes a single to third man

9.3: Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to deep square leg

9.2: WICKET! The slow ball does the trick, Shaun Marsh 30(24) chips the ball straight to the Raina at short mid on. Tye gives the breakthrough

9.1: Tye into the attack, leg-byes (1 run). Amla off the strike

04: 34 PM IST | 9 overs bowled KXIP 80/1. Kings XI is sailing pretty comfortably at this stage, Gujarat Lions need wickets

8.6: Single to end the over for Amla

8.5: FOUR! Jadeja drifts to leg side, Amla plays ver fine for a boundary to fine-leg

8.4: FOUR! Flighted ball from Jadeja, Amla goes over the cover for a boundary

8.3: Wide and fuller from Marsh, he cuts to sweeper cover for a single

8.2: Amla cuts off the back foot for a single to sweeper cover

8.1: Jadeja continues, Amla pushes to off side for no run

04: 31 PM IST | 8 overs bowled KXIP 67/1

7.6: Marsh takes a couple to end the over

7.5: Amla takes a single to long off

7.4: Marsh takes a single to square leg

7.3: FOUR! Marsh hammers the short ball to sweeper cover

7.2: SIX! marsh launches to mid wicket for maximum

7.1: Agarwal into the attack, Marsh plays a dot

04: 28 PM IST | 7 overs bowled KXIP 53/1

6.6: Single to end the over

6.5: Byes (1 run) Marsh off the strike

6.4: Amla flicks to deep square leg for a single

6.3: Flat and straight into the stumps, Amla plays a dot

6.2: Marsh takes a single to deep mid wicket

6.1: Jadeja into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Marsh

04: 26 PM IST | 6 overs bowled KXIP 50/1

5.6: Dot to end the over

5.5: SIX! Amla lofts the overpitched delivery from Tye over long on boundary for a maximum

5.4: Amla guides the ball to short third man, no run

5.3: FOUR! Amla glides the ball to square of the wicket. He is in sublime touch

5.2: Dot ball to Amla

5.1: Andrew Tye into the attack, Amla hits straight down the ground for a FOUR!

04: 21 PM IST | 5 overs bowled KXIP 36/1

4.6: FOUR! Marsh takes a boundary to deep backward point

4.5: Amla takes a single

4.4: Leg byes (1 run)

4.3: Slow ball from Thampi, dot ball to Marsh

4.2: FOUR! Short and width offered to Marsh, he sends the ball running to mid wicket boundary

4.1: Thampi into the attack, Amla takes a quick single to mid on

04: 15 PM IST | 4 overs bowled KXIP 25/1

3.6: Marsh plays a dot to end the over

3.5: Amla shuffles across the off stump, will run for leg-byes (1 run)

3.4: Marsh flicks the ball to backward square leg for a single

3.3: Slow ball from Nathu, Amla guides to third-man for a single

3.2: Amla pushes to point fielder, no run

3.1: Nathu Singh continues, Amla plays a dot

04: 08 PM IST | 3 overs bowled KXIP 22/1

2.6: Single to end the over for Amla

2.5: FOUR! Amla is looking very good, punches the short ball to sweeper cover

2.4: marsh takes a single to deep mid wicket

2.3: Another dot ball

2.2: dot ball to Marsh

2.1: Raina into the attack, stsrta with a dot

04: 08 PM IST | 2 overs bowled KXIP 16/1. Very goog over for Gujarat

1.6: Single to end the over

1.5: Dot ball to Marsh

1.4: FOUR! March cracks the ball to square of the wicket boundary

1.3: Shaun Marsh is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball

1.2: WICKET! Danger man Manan Vohra 2(4) departs, outside edge to wicketkeeper Dinesh Kartik. KXIP 11/1

1.1: Nathu Singh into the attack, Vohra plays a dot

04: 03 PM IST | 1 over bowled KXIP 11/0

0.6: FOUR! Amala punches to deep backward point to end the over

0.5: Dot ball to Amla

0.4: Vohra returns the favour to leg side

0.3: Amla takes a single

0.2: FOUR! Amla continues where he left. Handsome drive to cover boundary

0.1: Agarawal to start for Gujarat, Vohra gets off the mark straight away. Single to mid one

04: 00 PM IST | Both the openers Manan Vohra and Hasim Amla are in the middle to strata

03: 58 PM IST | Here is the playing Xi for both the teams

Team Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, KC Cariappa, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Teams Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina(c), Aaron Finch, Brendon McCullum, Dinesh Karthik(w), Dwayne Smith, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshdeep Nath, Andrew Tye, Shubham Agarwal, Basil Thampi, Nathu Singh

03: 35 PM IST | Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab. Glenn Maxwell XI will have to come out and set a total to chase for the Lions

03: 30 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the 23rd match of IPL 2017 being played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot between Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab.