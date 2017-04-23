Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas defeated the Spanish team of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez in a tough three-set battle to win the men’s doubles title at the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament here on Sunday.

Bopanna and Cuevas won 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 in one hour and 14 minutes at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Bopanna during his road to success on Saturday entered the men’s doubles final with partner Cuevas by defeating Romain Arneodo of Poland and Hugo Nys of France in straight sets.

The Indo-Uruguayan duo won an exhilarating three-set battle against Henri Kontinen of Finland and Australia’s John Peers to enter the men’s doubles semi-finals.

This is the first title that the Indo-Uruguayan combinations have won since they teamed up earlier this year.

Earlier, the 37-year-old clinched the Chennai Open title back in January with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and ended up on the losing side with Polish partner Marcin Matkowski in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

(with inputs from IANS…)