Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to continue the momentum from their last outing when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

RCB are still languishing at third from bottom in the eight-team points table losing four of their six matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Practice session in pictures

Talking about the home team, Gautam Gambhir’s wards saw their juggernaut being halted by Gujarat at the same venue on Friday.

Against arguably the best batting lineup, head coach Jacques Kallis would want to plug the gaps as soon as possible.

IPL LIVE — Ball-by-ball update of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore

09: 05 PM IST | 6 over bowled KKR 65/2

5.6: Another dot to finish the over

5.5: Uthappa plays a dot

5.4: WICKET! Narine pulls the ball to deep mid wicket, Chahal takes a very good catch. Narine 34(17) departs, slow ball from Binny does the trick. KKR 65/2

5.3: FOUR! Narine opens the blade and carves the ball to deep backward point boundary

5.2: Uthappa comes down the track and slams the ball to mid off for a single

5.1: Stuart Binny into the attack, Uthappa times the ball to deep mid wicket boundary for FOUR

09: 00 PM IST | 5 over bowled KKR 56/1

4.6: Narine plays a dot to end the over

4.5: Uthappa flicks off the pads to deep square leg for a single. Narine to face the last ball of the over

4.4: Narine punches to extra cover for a single

4.3: Uthappa takes a quick single to short cover. That was too risky

4.2: Narine takes a single to long on

4.1: Arvind continues, Narine makes room but fails to connect. Dot ball

08: 55 PM IST | 4 over bowled KKR 52/1

3.6: Uthappa plays a dot to end the over

3.5: Robin Uthappa is the new batsman he gets off the strike with a straight FOUR. FIFTY for KKR

3.4: WICKET! RCB appeals for a catch, umpire to review; ball kisses gloves of Gautam Gambhir 14(11), he is gone. Captain departs!

3.3: Narine takes a single to backward square leg

3.3: WIDE and the ball goes past the wicket keeper to third man boundary (5 byes)

3.2: Gambhir takes a single to point, Narine back in the strike

3.1: Mills continues, Gambhir takes a couple to square leg

08: 46 PM IST | 3 over bowled KKR 39/0

2.6: FOUR! Narine punches the ball to extra cover boundary

2.5: FOUR! Nothing won’t stop Narine, this time over long on

2.4: Gambhir takes a single to third man

2.3: FOUR! Gambhir opens the face of his bat to guide the ball past slip to the third boundary

2.2: Narine takes a single, this is his first single in last two balls; after 60 runs

2.1: Sreenath Arvind into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Narine

08: 40 PM IST | 2 over bowled KKR 25/0

1.6: Dot to end the over

1.5: SIX! Gambhir uses Mills pace to guide the ball over third man boundary for the maximum

1.4: Gambhir punches to the leg side and wants a single, no run in the end. Pressure mounting on him

1.3: Gambhir punches back to the bowler, no run. Good bowling by Mills

1.3: WIDE!

1.2: Gambhir tries to cut, misses connecting. Another dot ball

1.1: Mills into the attack, Gambhir plays a dot. That ball took a sharp rise to Gambhir’s gloves

08: 35 PM IST | 1 over bowled KKR 18/0. What a strat by Narine

0.6: Dot ball to finish the over

0.5: Narine goes big, SIX over long one

0.4: FOUR! Three in a row for Narine, this time over covers

0.3: FOUR! Narine goes over bowlers’ head for a straight boundary

0.2: FOUR! Narine uses feet for an impressive cover drive for four. First runs on board for KKR and Narine

0.1: Badree to open the bowling for RCB, starts with a dot ball to Narine

08: 29 PM IST | Match Begins! Kolkata openers Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Narine are in the middle to begin the proceedings for Knight Riders

08: 20 PM IST | Here is a look at the playing XI for both KKR and RCB

Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (w), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Team Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav (w), Mandeep Singh, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Adam Milne, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree, Yuzvendra Chahal

08: 15 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Gautam Gambhir led Knight Riders will come out and bat first at Eden Gardens

07: 53 PM IST| The umpires will check the conditions and take a decision in another 10 minutes.

07: 30 PM IST | RAIN RAIN GO AWAY, COME AGAIN ANOTHER DAY! The report from the middle is not so good for the fans for today’s cracker. There is slight drizzle at Eden Gardens at the moment.

07: 25 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the 27th match of IPL 2017 being played at Eden Gardens between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore