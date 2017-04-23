Jorge Sampaoli has agreed to leave Sevilla to coach Argentina’s national football team.

The position was made vacant by the sacking of Edgardo Bauza earlier this month amid a poor run of results, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the AS newspaper, Sampaoli will be officially announced as Argentina’s coach when the European season ends in late May.

Sampaoli, who guided Chile to victory at the 2015 Copa America, was appointed the Sevilla boss in June.

The Spanish club’s president Pepe Castro has been told of the 57-year-old’s decision to leave, according to the newspaper.

Sampaoli did not confirm or deny the reports when asked about his future at a press conference.

“I know that there is interest. I know that it is said that I am the chosen (one), but they will have to wait for the times that correspond to not harm anyone. Doing it now would harm Sevilla,” Sampaoli said.

Argentina are currently fifth in the 10-team South America zone World Cup qualifying standings with four games remaining.

Only the top four teams at the end of the qualifying tournament will earn an automatic slot in Russia. The fifth-ranked side will advance to a playoff against the top nation from Oceania.