Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal secured another FA Cup final place on Saturday after beating Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final at the famous Wembley stadium.

The thrilling encounter saw Gunners coming from behind and setting up an all London derby for this year’s FA Cup final against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero drew first blood when Yaya Toure produced a moment of magic with a lofted pass towards the Argentine striker, who outsmarted Petr Cech with a brilliant finish in the 62nd minute.

Arsenal came back into the game and equalized in the 71st minute through defender Nacho Monreal, who fired a low shot past City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Wenger’s men went into the extra time after working real hard for the equaliser against a dominating Pep Guardiola side who enjoyed much of the possession throughout the game.

In the end it was Alexis Sanchez, who scored a dramatic extra time winner for the London side when he beat Bravo from close range in the 101ST minute of the game.

With this win, Arsenal reached their 3rd FA Cup final inside four years.