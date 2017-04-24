Phenomenal Lionel Messi re-opened La Liga title gates for Barcelona on Sunday as Luis Enrique’s side emerged victorious at the El Gran Clasico by staging an unforgettable 3-2 victory over arch rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The game accelerated right after referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez’s whistle as Cristiano Ronaldo skipped past Barca defense and was allegedly brought down by Samuel Umtiti with shouts for a penalty started to echo the Bernabeu during the initial stages of the game.

After dominating the early stages, the hosts eventually took the lead in the 28th minute through defender Casemiro, an unfamiliar source, who finished from close range.

Luis Enrique’s side responded instantly within 4 minutes when Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic impressively picked out Lionel Messi, who made a signature darting run by bewildering defenders and firing the ball at the back of the net.

The 39th minute of the Clasico saw returning Welsh winger Gareth Bale limping off as he was replaced by teenage sensation Marcus Asensio.

Ravishing Rakitic became the talk of the town again in the second half when he curled in an absolute peach of a strike past Keylor Navas from the edge of the box in the 73rd minute.

The winds of change clustered the Whites precisely when captain Sergio Ramos was given a straight red after he made a cynical challenge on Messi at a time when Barca were on the brink of a counter of their own.

An inspirational substitution from Zidane in the last 10 minutes saw Los Blancos restoring parity when Marcelo’s deflected cross met James Rodriguez, who equalized through a sublime finish in the dying moments of the game.

As the Bernabeu clasico was heading to a tantalising draw there was a final twist in the tale when Sergi Roberto orchestrated one last counter attack for Barcelona which ultimately saw Messi silencing the Santiago Bernabeu once it for all with his second goal of the night robbing Real Madrid at home.

With that, Barca’s little magician became the highest Clasico goalscorer in LaLiga after his brace tinted Madrid’s title hopes in a topsy-turvy contest.

From controversial red card to a prodigious match finish, the breathtaking El clasico resulted in Barcelona’s favor as the Catalan giants are now top of the league table ahead of Zinedine Zidane’s side, who have a game in hand.