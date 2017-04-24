Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned 44 on Monday, the spectacular cricketer who gave his 24 years to cricket is still considered as the best in the world. Although the god of cricket’s retired from international four years ago but his charisma hasn’t faded out.

In his cricket career that continued for 24 years, the little master accumulated 34357 runs in international cricket which is more than any other batsmen in the world. He even holds the record of highest runs in one-day internationals and Test cricket.

The real life of the God of Cricket has been now transformed into reel life. Sachin’s docu-drama, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is all set to hit the screens on May 26 which is expected to be a sure shot treat for cricket fans out there.

‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions. The movie is based on Sachin Tendulkar and is scheduled to release on May 26, 2017.

In ODIs, he has scored 18426 and in Test he has scored 15921 runs. In ODIs, the master blaster has 49 hundreds while in Test cricket he has 51 hundreds which combine for a record 100 international centuries.

Born in a Marathi family in Mumbai, Sachin made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 in Lahore becoming the youngest Indian player to play for Indian cricket.

The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who retired in the year 2013 has received the Bharat Ratna award. He had also played in the Indian Premier League for six seasons.