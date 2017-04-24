Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is usually known for being active in wishing and acknowledging birthdays of his counterparts, this time took to Twitter to wish South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes’ daughter ‘India’. PM Modi on his Twitter account on Sunday wrote, “Happy birthday to India, from India”.

The former South African cricketer and current fielding coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indian’s Jonty Rhodes has named his daughter India, as he loves the rich and mix culture, heritage and tradition in India.

“I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life. With the name like India, she will have the best of both worlds and that sort of balance,” the South African cricketer said.

PM Modi’s wish came after Rhodes uploaded a photo of his daughter on his Twitter profile, wishing her Happy Birthday on April 22.

Happy birthday to India, from India. 🙂 https://t.co/DbOZFEKLe9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2017

Rhodes’ daughter was born in India in 2015 at a Mumbai hospital after which he named her ‘India Jeanne’. Rhodes has also shared a number of his daughter’s photos on his Instagram page.

Exploring with mommy #babyindia #birthdaygirl #lifeontour #incredibleindia #everymommatters #blessed #mumbaiindians #travelingwithkids A post shared by Jonty Rhodes (@jontyrhodes8) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT