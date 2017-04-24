While the cricketing fans are still getting a hang of the ‘royal collapse‘ that RCB suffered at Eden Gardens on Sunday, Indian Premier League (IPL) quietly moves to the Wankhede Stadium, where the upbeat Mumbai Indians are ready to take on the likes of Rising Pune Supergiant on Monday.

Having equalled their best ever winning streak — six consecutive games — of 2008, Mumbai Indian will want to continue their sublime form in front of their home crowd and retain the top slot with a margin of at least 4 points before Kolkata goes for their next fixture.

The opponents, Rising Pune Supergiant currently fifth in the points table will be looking to cash on their regained form — defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets; defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs — to spoil the party for the Mumbai Indians who will desperately want to win the match as a tribute to Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday.

As the IPL heads to match 28th, Mumbai Indians will be aware of the fact that it is RPS is the only team that has defeated them so far in the season. Rohit Sharma will definitely want to avenge the season opener defeat in a befitting fashion in front of the home crowd.

Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene will be very happy with the way the unit is playing. The all round performance has been the key to their brilliant run so far.

The openers —Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler — are complimenting each other very well and provide an ideal start, especially in the power play. Together they have added 349 runs in the seven matches to lay the foundation for the middle order to pile a good score on the board.

With the tournament narrowing down, Jayawardene will want both of them to stick in the wicket and play longer innings.

The middle order for Mumbai revolves around — Nitish Rana (263 runs); Kieron Pollard (190 runs) — both of them making the crucial contribution; making MI one of the most stable unit among all the eight teams in IPL.

The problem, however, comes in with the skipper Rohit Sharma, who has failed to provide any substantial performance. The right-handed batsman — 54 runs in 7 matches — is reeling under the bad form and appears very vulnerable to the leg spinners.

It is very necessary that Rohit Sharma comes back to the groove if Mumbai wants to clinch the IPL trophy for the third time — they won in the year 2013 and 2015.

A very pleasing sight for the Mumbai Indians is the firepower of Pandya brothers. Both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have played significantly well down the order to click the cliffhangers while chasing and sudden bursts during the death overs while setting the target.

They are fit and have added 225 runs while taking 9 wickets — the contribution has played out to be the deciding factor between winning and losing for their side.

A very important aspect for Mumbai is the disciplined performance of their bowlers — Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh.

Lasith Malinga missed the last game against Delhi Daredevils due to flue is expected to come back to the side and most likely replace Mitchel Johnson.

Harbhajan has been very impressive so far as not only tightens the noose on the flow of runs but has provided important breakthrough at the cup of the hour.

The team looks settled and a very competitive side to go far in the tournament, Mahela Jayawardene definitely will be one of the happiest coaches in the dugout.

Speaking of the opponent, Rising Pune Supergiant has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament. The team despite the likes of tall stalwarts has won only three games off the six matches played so far.

However, there are a plenty of positives to bank upon as Steve Smith led RPS locks horns with MI in today’s fixture.

They have won two games in the row — defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets; defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs — besides having already defeated Mumbai Indians once in the IPL season opener.

Steve Smith will be very pleased to have MS Dhoni back in the game with as he steered Pune to an astounding win — unbeaten 61 off 34 balls while chasing — against the defending champions Hyderabad.

The biggest cause of concern for Coach Stephen Fleming is the inability of their players to convert good starts into the good total.

On cards the team boasts of the batsman with the likes of — Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Manoj Tiwari and Rahul Tripathi — who have a proven track as big match winners; but that is just on the sheets. No one except for Steve Smith — 207 runs in 5 matches — has looked promising so far.

Steve Smith will also be worried about the below power performance of the most expensive international player (Rs 14.50 crore) of this IPL season.

The England all-rounder has scored 110 runs and picked 4 wickets in the six matches he has played so far. Stokes need to step up his game and become answerable for the hefty paycheck he takes from Pune Supergiant.

Steve Smith will have to push the throttle and stay aggressive right from the word ‘play’ on today’s game. Taking a cue from how Kolkata on Sunday defended a low total against the RCB (presumably the best batting unit in IPL), Smith will have to back his bowlers and not give away anything easily to the inform Mumbai batsmen.

He will also be required to juggle his bowlers as per a plan and keep enough in the arsenal to contain the onslaught in the death overs — that is when Mumbai really accelerates, courtesy Pandya brothers.

Without a doubt, it’s a crucial game for both Mumbai and Pune and a lot it at stake.

While Mumbai Indians need to avenge the defeat and wrap it as a perfect birthday gift to their star Sachin Tendulkar; the resurgent Pune Supergiant will leave no stone unturned to keep the momentum and spoil the party at Wankhede Stadium.

The overnight conditions at Wankhede can be a deciding factor, therefore expect both the captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith to bat second after winning the toss.

For a short closure, Sachin’s birthday and a home game at Wankhede is a dangerous cocktail for cricketing fans.

Team Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (c), JJ Bumrah, JC Buttler, S Gopal, K Gowtham, DAS Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, MG Johnson, K Khejroliya, SD Lad, MJ McClenaghan, SL Malinga, HH Pandya, KH Pandya, PA Patel, KA Pollard, N Pooran, DS Punia, N Rana, AT Rayudu, JM Sharma, KV Sharma, LMP Simmons, TG Southee, J Suchith, SS Tiwary, R Vinay Kumar

Team Rising Pune Supergiant:

Steve Smith (c), MA Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, B Aparajith, AK Bains, R Bhatia, DL Chahar, RD Chahar, DT Christian, MS Dhoni, AB Dinda, F du Plessis, LH Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, UT Khawaja, IC Pandey, AM Rahane, Saurabh Kumar, BA Stokes, M Tandon, SN Thakur, MK Tiwary, RA Tripathi, JD Unadkat, Washington Sundar, A Zampa