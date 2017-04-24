While the cricketing fans are still getting a hang of the ‘royal collapse‘ that RCB suffered at Eden Gardens on Sunday, Indian Premier League (IPL) quietly moves to the Wankhede Stadium, where the upbeat Mumbai Indians are ready to take on the likes of Rising Pune Supergiant on Monday.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Rising Pune Supergiant in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Mumbai made one change in their playing XI with leg-spinner Karn Sharma replacing injured all-rounder Krunal Pandya while Pune retained the same team which played Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

The opponents, Rising Pune Supergiant currently fifth in the points table will be looking to cash on their regained form — defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets; defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs — to spoil the party for the Mumbai Indians who will desperately want to win the match as a tribute to Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday.

Without a doubt, it’s a crucial game for both Mumbai and Pune and a lot it at stake.

IPL LIVE — Ball-by-ball updates of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant

08: 45 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, RPS 84/1

9.6: Tripathi takes a quick single off the last ball

9.5: SIX! Tripathi slogs the ball over deep mid wicket boundary for a maximum

9.4: Steve Smith is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to mid wicket

9.3: WICKET! Turn and bounce for Karn, Rahane 38(32) gets a top edge for a simple catch to Karn. RPS 76/1

9.2: Tripathi takes a single to sweeper cover

9.1: Karn continues, Rahane takes a single to long on

08: 41 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, RPS 74/0

8.6: Rahane takes a single to backward square leg

8.5: Tripathi makes room and takes a single to short third man

8.4: Rahane takes a single to deep square leg. Tidy over so far by Bhajji

8.3: Tripathi cuts to short third-man for a single

8.2: Rahane pushes the ball to long on for a single

8.1: Harbhajan Singh continues, starts with a dot ball to Rahane

08: 37 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, RPS 69/0. A very good over for PUNE

7.6: Rahane takes a single to third man, will keep strike

7.5: FOUR! Rahane punches a low short delivery to deep mid wicket boundary. Very good over for Oune so far

7.4: Tripathi takes a single to fine leg

7.3: FOUR! Tripathi comes down the track and gets thick inside edge. Fall races to third man boundary. Two in a row for Tripathi

7.2: FOUR! Tripathi launches the over-pitched delivery to deep backward point boundary

7.1: Mitchel Johnson back in the attack, starts with a good slow ball to Tripathi. No run

08: 33 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, RPS 54/0

6.6: Leg Byes (1 run)

6.5: Rahane takes a single to long off

6.4: Rahane plays to fine leg for 2 leg

6.3: Rahane plays a dot

6.2: Tripathi takes 3 runs to third man

6.1: Harbhajan into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Tripathi

08: 27 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, RPS 48/0. End of the powerplay, stable start for Pune

5.6: FOUR! Rahane places the ball to long on. He just flicked it, timing was supreme

5.5: Rahane tries to leg glance to fine leg, ball hits Parthiv. No run

5.4: Rahane punches to extra cover, another dot

5.3: Rahane plays straight back to the bowler, no run

5.2: Quick single to Tripathi to extra cover. Good batting

5.1: Karn continues, Tripathi picks the flighted ball and sends over long on for a big SIX!

08: 22 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, RPS 37/0

4.6: Rahane plays a dot to end the over

4.5: Rahane plays a dot

4.4: Rahane tries to guide the ball to point boundary, fails to connect. Good comeback from Bumrah

4.3: FOUR! Rahane gets on backfoot and punches the ball to sweeper cover boundary

4.2: leg byes (1 run), Tripathi rotates the strike

4.1: Jaspreet Bumrah into the attack, Rahane guides the ball to backward point for a single

08: 18 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, RPS 31/0

3.6: Rahane gets a single to mid on

3.5: Rahane plays another dot, good pace and flight by Karn

3.4: Rahane plays back to the bowler, no run

3.3: Tripathi takes a quick single to short third man

3.2: Tripathi makes room towards and plays inside out to long off for a couple. Good batting

3.1: Leg-spinner Karn Sharma into the attack, Tripathi takes a couple to long off

08: 15 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, RPS 25/0

2.6: Tripathi on the charge, thick inside edge to fine leg. Will take a single

2.5: Rahane uses pace and opens the bat for a single to third-man

2.4: Dot ball to Rahane, he is timing them so well

2.3: FOUR! Rahane plays a half volley, straight down the ground to the boundary. He has played some amazing shots today

2.2: Tripathi flicks the ball to backward square leg for a single

2.1: Johnson continues, starts with a dot ball to Tripathi

08: 10 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, RPS 18/0

1.6: FOUR! Rahne plays straight drive to fence

1.5: Rahane plays a dot

1.4: Tripathi takes a quick single to leg side

1.3: FOUR! Tripathi makes room and charges down the pitch, cracks the short delivery of McClenaghan to cover boundary

1.2: Tripathi pushes the bowl back to the bowler, no run

1.1: McClenaghan into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Tripathi

08: 05 PM IST | 1 over bowled, RPS 9/0

0.6: SIX! Little width offered, Rahane gets on one knee to send the ball over sweeper cover boundary for maximum

0.5: Rahane pushes the ball to short cover fielder, no run

0.5: WIDE! Johnson drifting a little away to off side

0.4: Good bouncer by Mitchel, surprised Rahane. No run

0.3: Tripathi guides the ball to the third man for a single, gets off the mark

0.2: Tripathi plays a dot ball. Good pace and bounce for Mitchel Johnson

0.1: Mitchel Johnson to start the bowling attack for Mumbai, starts with a quick single to Rahane. First runs on board for Pune and Rahane

07: 58 PM IST | Match Begins! Both the Pune openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi are in the middle to start the proceedings. It will be imperative for both of them to give a good start to Rising Supergiant.

07: 45 PM IST | Take a look at how the stats play ahead of the Maha derby tonight

07: 40 PM IST | Here is a look at the final playing XI for Mumbai and Pune

Team Rising Pune Supergiant: Steven Smith (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, MS Dhoni (w), Ben Stokes, Manoj Tiwary, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Jaydev Unadkat

Team Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Parthiv Patel (w), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah

07: 32 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pune Supergiant. Steve Smith led ROS will bat first and set a total to chase for MI at Wankhede Stadium

07: 30 PM IST | While Mumbai Indians need to avenge the defeat and wrap it as a perfect birthday gift to their star Sachin Tendulkar; the resurgent Pune Supergiant will leave no stone unturned to keep the momentum and spoil the party at Wankhede Stadium.

The overnight conditions at Wankhede can be a deciding factor, therefore expect both the captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith to bat second after winning the toss.

For a short closure, Sachin’s birthday and a home game at Wankhede is a dangerous cocktail for cricketing fans.

07: 20 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the 28th match of IPL 2017 being played at Wankhede Stadium between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.