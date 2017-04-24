A- A A+

Spanish star Rafael Nadal jumped up two spots to be fifth in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles rankings released on Monday, while Briton Andy Murray continued to lead the list.

Nadal rose in the rankings after winning 6-1, 6-3 over his compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters final, reports Efe.

Serbian Novak Djokovic came in second, followed by Swiss Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer respectively.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (Britain) 11,690 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 8,085

3. Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,695

4. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,125

5. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 4,235

6. Milos Raonic (Canada) 4,165

7. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 4,010

8. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3,565

9. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,385

10.David Goffin (Belgium) 2,975.

