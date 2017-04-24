Delhi Daredevils coach Rahul Dravid on Monday said he finds it weird that despite being sixth on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, the team still has the highest net run-rate.

Sitting at the sixth spot with four points with net run-rate of +0.848, Delhi have failed to perform consistently in this year’s IPL as they have lost four of their six matches and could only manage two wins. On the other hand, table-toppers Mumbai Indians, who won six matches and lost one in seven games so far, have +0.617 net run-rate.

Dravid, however, backed his side saying he has full faith that his players will turn it around in the upcoming matches of the cash-rich league.

“We find us in a funny situation of being sixth on the table and having the highest run rate. I have never seen a situation like that. That really shows that we are playing some good cricket. I have full faith in the youngsters and the team combination that the boys will turn around things in the next seven or eight games,” Dravid said at a promotional event here.

“I have full faith in the youngsters we have got. We are half way through the tournament and we have played some good cricket but we lost a few close games,” he added.

In their last match, Delhi lost to Mumbai Indians by 14 runs at a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22.

Asked to bat first by the visitors, Mumbai posted 142/8 in their allotted 20 overs and then produced a superb bowling performance to restrict Delhi to 128/7.