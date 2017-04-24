Manchester United veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Monday that he will decide when it is time to stop playing football. The Swedish striker sustained a serious knee injury during Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg victory over Anderlecht and will be sidelined for six to eight months.

“One thing is for sure, I decide when it’s time to stop and nothing else,” the Swedish player said on his Instagram account.

The former Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain hit-man insisted that “giving up is not an option”.

The 35-year-old thanked the fans for their support, noting that he will come back “even stronger”.

The former Sweden captain has had a brilliant season with Manchester United, being one of the key strikers for the English club and scoring 28 goals in different competitions, reports Efe.

Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United last summer on a free transfer from PSG with a 12-month contract, which he agreed to extend for another year.