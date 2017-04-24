United States tennis icon Serena Williams has returned to the top of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings, released on Monday, with 7,010 points.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber dropped to the second position. Czech Karolina Pliskova came in third, followed by Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova and Romania’s Simona Halep, respectively, reports Efe.

Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza remained in the sixth spot.

The current WTA rankings and points are as follows:

1. Serena Williams (United States) 7,010 points.

2. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6,925

3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6,020

4. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 5,065

5. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,021

6. Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 4,691

7. Johanna Konta (Britain) 4,330

8. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 4,205

9. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,025

10. Madison Keys (US) 3,857.