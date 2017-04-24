The Argentine media has heaped praise on star footballer Lionel Messi for his match winning performance for FC Barcelona in the ‘El Classico’ against bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The Argentine star scored two goals, including a sublime curling strike in the last minute of the second half added time as Barcelona clinched a thrilling 3-2 win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday night.

“Historic, memorable, epic,” shouted the homepage of Argentina’s Ole newspaper on Sunday.

The headline was one of many praising Lionel Messi on Argentina’s top news websites after his match-winning performance, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It was a match that had everything: emotion, back-and-forth attacking, a red card and, of course, the influence of an outstanding Lionel Messi,” Ole said.

The newspaper added that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had again proved the difference in Spanish football’s most famous rivalry.

“The visitors finished with Sergi Roberto’s slalom run and then the impeccable and relentless left foot of Messi. History repeated itself. Messi won it,” Ole said.

Clarin was another newspaper to heap acclaim on the 29-year-old, saying he “once again” upstaged Cristiano Ronaldo en route to scoring his 500th career goal.

“The city that is home to his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, once again had to bow at the feet of the Argentine striker,” the paper said.

La Nacion’s Juan Pablo Varsky said Messi made a bold statement with his jubilant celebration, in which he removed his Barcelona jersey and held it up to Real Madrid’s fans.

“He celebrated in a crazed and challenging manner,” Varsky wrote.

“He was brilliant, even considering his own lofty standards. And then he finished the game like that. His legend grows.”