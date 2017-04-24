Former Indian pacer and Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan on Monday announced his engagement with the Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. The cricketer took to his Twitter account to share the news with his fans.

“Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them. Partners for life!!! #engaged,” Zaheer wrote on his twitter account.

He also shared a picture in which Sagarika is seen flaunting her engagement ring.

Zaheer and Ghatge were reported to be dating for some time now and were even spotted at the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech last December.

However, the couple has always maintained a total silence.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the ‘Chak De! India’ actress had opened up about her link-up rumours with the former Indian pacer. She was quoted saying, “Let’s just say I am in a very happy space right now. I have never spoken about my personal relationships. In fact, I have never spoken about anything to the press. Personal space is not for discussion.”

Sagarika even added, “I will remain just the way I am: low profile as ever. Why should I be any different just because I am linked to someone? I am not the kind who can put up a farce. I have no shame in admitting that I draw into my shell easily and come out only when I have to speak. I have big respect for Zaheer’s game.”

Zaheer is currently leading Daredevils at the IPL 2017 season and Sagarika Ghatge’s recently acted in a movie ‘Irada’ which was released in February this year.