Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday wished Zaheer Khan all the luck after the pacer announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge on Twitter.

“Well done ZK. Best decision you have made. God bless both..hopefully post match interview will get better..stay happy,” tweeted Ganguly, under whose captaincy the Mumbai fast bowler blossomed and was a vital cog in India’s 2011 World Cup winning campaign.

“Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge,” Zaheer, 38, captioned a picture with the ‘Chak De! India’ actress.

Zaheer and Sagarika had made public appearances on quite a few occasions including Yuvraj Singh’s wedding ceremony with Hazel Keech last December.

“Partners for life !!! #engaged @ImZaheer,” Sagarika also tweeted.

Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017



Zaheer is currently leading Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-armer, who during his pomp could swing the new ball and reverse the old, has played 200 One-Day Internationals for India taking 282 wickets. In the 92 Tests that he has featured, Zaheer has scalped 311 wickets.

Zaheer announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket two years back as the country’s fourth-highest wicket-taker across formats.