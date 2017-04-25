In an upsetting development for the Czech national football team, 31-year-old player Frantisek Rajtoral was found dead inside his residence on 23rd April. Rajtoral used to play for Turkish top club Gaziantepspor.

Rajtoral was part of the Czech squad which reached the Euro 2012 quarter finals. He played 14 times for his country and spent seven years with Viktoria Plzen, where he won the Czech league twice.

Expressing their condolences, Plzen paid tribute their former player and said, “Rest in peace Rajt, we will all miss you so much, we will never forget you.”

Gaziantepspor president Ibrahim Kizil confirmed the news and said that Rajtoral had indeed committed suicide. “He had good spirits, he didn’t seem to have any problem. I really don’t know why he did such a thing,” he said.