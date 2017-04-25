Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said that he disagrees with Fabregas about Lionel Messi being a selfish player and that Hazard should play like him in the pitch.

Cesc Fabregas had earlier stated that Hazard was playing on the level of Messi but was not being selfish enough. “I’ve told him many, many times he needs to be selfish sometimes and have that killer instinct to score more goals,” he said after Chelsea defeated Tottenham 4-2 in the FA Cup semi final.

When Conte was later asked about this suggestion towards an in-form Eden Hazard, he vehemently disagreed. “No, absolutely no; I don’t think that a player like Messi is a selfish player,” said Conte.

“The first target for every great champion is to play for the team and to put your talent in the team, because the best players don’t exist without the team. For me it’s sad when I listen to this, that one player must be more selfish to reach the top level. It’s sad because it’s not my idea of football. I will never understand this, never. In my team I don’t want a selfish player, I would prefer to lose the game than have a selfish player,” he stated.

Hazard’s performance in the FA Cup semi final was crucial in Chelsea’s victory. Not only did he score the third goal, he assisted in the Matic goal which secured their victory.