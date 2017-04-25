Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined 50 percent of his match fees for disputing the umpire’s decision during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium here.

The incident occurred during the final over of Monday night’s match which Mumbai lost by three runs. Needing 161 for the win, Mumbai could only manage 157/8 in their 20 overs.

“Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain, was fined 50 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during his team’s VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match against the Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium,” the IPL governing body announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.1.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct for players and team officials. This is Sharma’s second Level 1 offence this season.

“For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement added.

Rohit, who was the highest scorer for Mumbai with 58 runs off 39 balls, got into an argument with umpire S. Ravi with the hosts needing 11 runs from four balls when Pune pacer Jaydev Unadkat bowled a slower delivery which was slightly outside the off-stump.

Probably judging that the delivery will be called a wide, Rohit decided not to offer a shot. But the umpire decided to adjudge it a legal delivery which prompted the Mumbai captain to protest the decision.

Rohit gesticulated animatedly and remonstrated with Ravi before square-leg umpire A. Nand Kishore stepped into to break up the argument.

This is the second time during this year’s IPL that Rohit has shown dissent at an umpire’s decision. He had earlier disagreed with the umpire’s decision during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders a couple of weeks ago.

However, he was let off with a reprimand by the match referee on that occasion.