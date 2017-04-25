Half way into the Indian Premier League and the last year finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday will clash again for the second time in this season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Having suffered a loss in the season opener, RCB will be looking to avenge the defeat against SRH and most importantly get back to winning days after the carnage they suffered — all out for 49 runs — at Eden Gardens playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is sitting at the third spot in the points table and seems to have finally figured out a stable playing XI for the rest of the season. In fact with Kate Williamson back in the squad and firing well, captain David Warner may have a problem of plenty to deal with.

***

One cannot outdo thinking of Royal Challengers and not mention the absolute demolition they suffered in the match number 27 of IPL against KKR at Eden Gardens. Such was the carnage that the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Kedar Jadhav were numb spectators as RCB stalwarts got bundled for 49 runs — lowest batting total in IPL — while chasing an under power score of 131 runs.

The loss has not only dragged RCB at the bottom of the points table, it has also left last year’s finalist in a state where they cannot get away with losses if they want to the team alive in the tournament.

Skipper Virat Kohli who was at loss of words after the Eden gardens defeat has vowed that the team will bounce back and stitch their loose ends. However, there is one problem to that — there are plenty of those loose ends.

To begin with, Coach Daniel Vettori need to get back to the drawing board and figure the best playing XI for RCB that looks buffed on cards but has rarely shown a glimpse of it this season.

Virat Kohli needs to take calculated charge early on as Chris Gayle looks a little vulnerable during the start of the innings. The opponents have regularly marched leg spinners to frustrate the Caribbean star and not let him open his arms. Kohli will have to face most of the sip attack and then Gayle packs a punch as he settles down.

A good opening partnership will help AB de Villiers to come and target the bowlers instead to trying to hit every ball out of the park. So far de Villiers seems to have been asked to start with slog hitting with the word ‘play’.

With 40 fours & 19 sixes in his 9 outings against the @Sunirsers in the #VIVOIPL, Virat Kohli is ready to #PlayBold tonight! #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/YBjhKt5HPP — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2017

Kedar Jadhav — 175 runs in 7 matches — has looked in sublime touch and can finish the innings. He needs to be careful to not throw away his wicket during the death overs.

Batting up in the order, Mandeep Singh — 65 runs in 7 matches — has really not bloomed and his powerful stroke making skill can be used during the slog overs of the game.

Coach Daniel Vettori would be relatively happy with the way their bowlers have performed so far in the season.

Tymal Mills, Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi have been particularly bowling disciplined spells and have provided crucial breakthrough — 21 wickets together — to the Royal Challengers.

Retaining Stuart Binny in place of Shane Watson has also proved to be a good decision. The all-rounder has provided 3 wickets and added 77 runs in the 7 matches he has played so far.

With odds against them, RCB still looks a side that can change the fortune of the game overnight. It’s high time for the camp to stick to the basics and let the talent to the talking.

***

Having surpassed the ‘Royal Challange’ in their very first game of the season, the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will want to desperately take a win tonight after having lost all the away matches this year.

Hyderabad has looked a very balanced side from the game one of the tournament. Leading from the front captain David Warner has been getting the runs — 282 runs in 7 matches— and essential good starts to the team.

Warner is well supported by the stylish left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan in the opening slot. Dhawan has held the team well when partner Warner has unable to cultivate a good inning. Together the duo has piled 517 runs in the seven matches played so far.

The middle order of Hyderabad has also progressed well as they have played more games together. Led by Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda and Ben Cutting, Sunrisers has a very stable unit that can bat deep and also ruffle feathers as the death overs onslaught begins.

A big addition to the team is the coming of the Kiwi star Kane Williamson. The specialist batsman has already shown the glimpse of his class and intent in last two games — 110 runs in 2 matches.

With Willaimson and Yuvraj Singh as the two confident stroke makers in the middle, gives the Warner-Dhawan the licence to start the attack early on and send the opponents on the back foot.

Coach Tom Moody will be very happy with their bowling unit — they have held their nerves while defending and bowled a disciplined attack when they come to bowl first.

Indian speedster Bhuvnewsshwar Kumar — 16 wickets in 7 matches — and the Afghan entrant Rashid Khan — 10 wickets in 7 matches — have been the star performers and continue to impress with the ball for Hyderabad.

Such has been the performance that the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra are sitting in the Hyderabad dugout.

***

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers are hurt and will be desperate for a big win tonight. What better way to do it in front of their home crowd and against the defending champions.

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad have not won a single away game this season. They know that RCB is bruised and will cautiously want to make the most of it tonight.

Chinnaswamy Stadium has always been a graveyard for the bowlers and a feast for strike makers, except that no one has really been able to punish the ball this time around. Both the captains will like to win the toss and bat second. Expect a thriller, without a doubt.

Team Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli (c), S Aravind, Avesh Khan, S Badree, STR Binny, YS Chahal, A Choudhary, AB de Villiers, P Dubey, CH Gayle, Harpreet Singh, TM Head, Iqbal Abdulla, KM Jadhav, Mandeep Singh, TS Mills, AF Milne, P Negi, HV Patel, Sachin Baby, T Shamsi, B Stanlake, Vishnu Vinod, SR Watson

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (c), TD Agarwal, RK Bhui, Bipul Sharma, BCJ Cutting, S Dhawan, ER Dwivedi, MC Henriques, DJ Hooda, CJ Jordan, S Kaul, B Kumar, B Laughlin, A Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, A Nehra, NV Ojha, Rashid Khan, V Shankar, BB Sran, PV Tambe, KS Williamson, Yuvraj Singh