Incessant rain played spoilsport, delaying the toss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Tuesday.

Having suffered a loss in the season opener, RCB is looking to avenge the defeat against SRH and most importantly get back to winning days after the carnage they suffered — all out for 49 runs — at Eden Gardens playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is sitting at the third spot in the points table and seems to have finally figured out a stable playing XI for the rest of the season.

In fact with Kate Williamson back in the squad and firing well, captain David Warner may have a problem of plenty to deal with.

Chinnaswamy Stadium has always been a graveyard for the bowlers and a feast for strike makers, except that no one has really been able to punish the ball this time around.

09: 00 PM IST | Some Respite! Still drizzling but the intensity of the rain has slowed down. Umpires will have a look and decide if they can go ahead with the match once it stops raining. It will surely not be 20 overs game, overs will take some beating — if the game begins at all.

#IPL Match 29: It is a completely packed house here at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and we all are waiting for the drizzle to stop #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/ZHOwx0t0BH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2017

08: 00 PM IST | It’s still drizzling, covers are on!

07: 30 PM IST | Rain Rain Go Away, Come Again Another Day! Rain delays toss by 10 minutes at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The covers are still put, re are covers at the Good news is that it is not raining anymore.

#IPL Match 29: The game will start at 8 PM IST, but there will be a slight delay on the toss, which will be at 7:40 PM IST #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/nbJUzg0yeR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2017

07: 18 PM IST | Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers are hurt and will be desperate for a big win tonight. What better way to do it in front of their home crowd and against the defending champions.

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad have not won a single away game this season. They know that RCB is bruised and will cautiously want to make the most of it tonight.

Both the captains will like to win the toss and bat second. Expect a thriller, without a doubt.

07: 15 PM IST | One cannot outdo thinking of Royal Challengers and not mention the absolute demolition they suffered in the match number 27 of IPL against KKR at Eden Gardens. Such was the carnage that the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Kedar Jadhav were numb spectators as RCB stalwarts got bundled for 49 runs — lowest batting total in IPL — while chasing an under power score of 131 runs.

07: 10 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the 29th match of IPL 2017 being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.