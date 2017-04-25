England on Tuesday recalled quick bowlers Mark Wood and David Willey to the 15-member Eoin Morgan-led squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2017 at home.

Wood, the tall right-arm quick, who recently returned to action after an ankle surgery that kept him out of action for six months, was included in the side with left-arm pacer Willey, who also made a return from injury, having missed playing against the West Indies in March with shoulder trouble.

Both Wood and Willey are part of a strong seam attack that has Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. Adil Rashid, the leg-spinner, and Moeen Ali, the off-spinner, will provide the spin options, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) release.

Wood, 27, last played an international match in September 2016, and will be looking to add to his 11 caps in the format.

England will play a two-match One-day International (ODI) series against Ireland in the first week of May, followed by a three-match series against South Africa in the last week of May to prepare for the Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1 in England.

While the squad for the Champions Trophy is the one that will take on South Africa, the ODIs against Ireland will feature Steven Finn and Ben Duckett too.

The trio of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes has not been considered for selection for the Ireland series due to their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments. They will return to England on May 15.

England will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Kia Oval here on June 1.

England squad for Champions Trophy: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings (WK), Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.