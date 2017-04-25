In a major setback to Indian football, Arjuna Awardee goalie Subrata Paul has failed a dope test conducted by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and faces threat of suspension for four years.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday announced that Pal had tested positive for a banned substance in March.

Expressing shock over this, Pal has said that he would go for Sample B test to prove his innocence.

“I am shocked at this news that I failed a dope test. I have not got any official communication from the NADA or the AIFF. I am getting to know about this from the media. I will prove my innocence as I have played the game with honesty and integrity in my career of more than 10 years now,” Pal told news agency PTI.

As per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) norms, players tested positive for the first time will face a ban for four years.