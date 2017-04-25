Sevilla Football Club on Tuesday appointed Óscar Arias as its sporting director, following the departure of Monchi. Sevilla President Jose Castro declared at a press conference that Arias has signed the contract for two seasons.

“We opted for continuity. We studied different alternatives, but we had the best one here. Because when things work, it doesn’t make sense to change them,” he said, as posted by Sevilla in their website.

Regarding the possible return of winger Jesús Navas, the president indicated that “there’s no process underway, but there has been contact”.

Castro did not want to comment on the Argentine Football Association (AFA)’s approach for chief coach Jorge Sampaoli to be in charge of the national team of the South American country.

“He’s already said it, that he’s had an offer. But at the moment he’s committed to Sevilla FC. We have a lot to play for and I’m not talking about anything other than the matches we have left,” Castro said.

“There will be time to sort out and look at the future. Behind closed doors we never stop working, but no one, whoever it may be, will distract us from the final stretch (of the season) that we’ve got left.”