If Indian Premier League (IPL) was a movie we would have been heading for an interval right now, contrary, half way through into the tournament and the biggest cricketing extravaganza in the planet has just pushed the throttle for the final onslaught.

Riding on good form and three back wins Rising Pune Supergiant on Wednesday will host Kolkata knight Riders in the match number 30 of VIVO IPL 2017 fixture to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Fresh from the ire KKR lashed on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — bundled for the lowest total of 49 runs — at the Eden Gardens, Gautam Gambhir’s unit is sitting comfortably at the second spot in the points table and looks one of the most balanced sides among all the eight teams playing for the coveted IPL trophy.

Rising Pune Supergiant will also be oozing in confidence with the recent find of form after a three back to back losses early in the tournament. The team has found the ‘mojo’ to hold on to their nerves in the close matches the last there matched they played — defeated Mumbai Indians by three runs; Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets and RCB by 27 runs.

***

The stakes have gone past the stadium roof for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after they decimated the RCB at Eden gardens.

Nevertheless, putting the hangover of the match behind, the all-around performance of their unit makes KKR a formidable contender in this season.

Leading from the front, skipper Gautam Gambhir has been in the sublime form both as a batsman and an inspirational leader of the pack in the field.

The left-handed stylist stroke maker has been timing the ball very well and gives an ideal start to KKR taking calculated risks during the power play overs.

With 243 runs in 7 matches, Gambhir is among the also among the top run-getter in the IPL season so far.

Coach Jacques Kallis will also be very pleased with the decision of promoting Sunil Narine in the opening slot along with Gambhir. The Trinidad spinner has turned out to be their trump card after they lost the destructive Australian opener Chris Lynn to an injury during the second game against Mumbai Indians.

The left-handed West Indian has surprised everyone with his free flowing stroke-making skills — 121 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches — forcing the opponents to not take him lightly.

Narine’s firework has helped KKR to get the brisk start at the start of the innings and helped Gautam Gambhir to play the role of an anchor at the other end.

However, after being bowled out for 131 runs against RCB, Gambhir will be a little concerned as the team for the first time in this season looked vulnerable against a disciplined bowling attack — the positive though will be how KKR bowlers bounced back in the game.

Both Kallis and Gambhir will have to instruct the unit to take some time before they initiate the onslaught mode against the opponents. KKR will have to not stop relying on the top four — Gambhir, Uthappam, Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan — to fire and give them a good total on the board every time.

Kolkata will come to into the game without the services of Nathan Coulter-Nile — took three crucial wickets against RCB. The speedster has been given rest as KKR heads for a very busy week of playing 3 games within 5 days.

Nile’s absence will mean that Shakib-al-Hasan will fight with Trent Boult to find a place in the final playing XI against Pune Supergiant.

The middle order of KKR looks very confident and has contributed to the teams’ success. Manish Pandey — 260 runs in 7 matches — and Robin Uthappa — 185 runs in 7 matches — have cashed on the strong foundation laid by their openers before Yusuf Pathan can come and launch the onslaught in the final overs of the game.

The spinners who were for long the backbone for KKR are now rejuvenated with the pace battery of Umesh Yadav, Nile and Chris Woakes joining the bandwagon with impressive performances.

The KKR juggernaut is here to stay, and they have already sent the reminder to other teams as well.

***

Speaking of the opponent Rising Pune Supergiant will be a little nervous but a pretty confident unit at this stage of the season. After winning their first game of the season against Mumbai Indians, Pune took a nose dive and lost three matches in a row — lost to Kings Xi Punjab by 6 wickets; Delhi Daredevils by 97 runs; Gujarat Lions by 22 runs.

Not everything was okay in the camp and it reflected in RPS team owners’ brother Harsh Goenka taking a jibe at the MS Dhoni by comparing his batting average with Pune captain Steve Smith.

In the games to follow, RPS lifted their game and registered three wins in a trot — including a befitting reply to critics by Dhoni’s match winning performance against the defending champions Surisers Hyderabad.

Having toppled the points table leader Mumbai Indians in their last outing, Pune will enter today’s game with chins up and eager to keep cashing on their good form.

Pune has been marred with inconsistent performances despite the presence of tall stalwarts in their dressing room.

The likes of Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Manoj Tiwari and ben Stokes (most expensive international player of this season) should be enough to give sleepless nights to any opponent.

Opening the batting for Pune both Captain Smith and Rahane have looked in good touch but failed to convert the start into a big inning. The duo has shared 383 runs between themselves that look a promising stat but have given away their wickets at the crucial point of the game.

Pune has mostly lost the momentum as seem to have developed the habit of losing both the set batsmen at the same time. This brings two fresh legs and a precarious situation where they can neither take the time to settle in the pitch or start the onslaught straight away.

The chain is mirrored by the middle order and so on initiating domino effect for Pune Supergiant.

Coach Stephen Fleming will be wary of the fact and would advise the batsmen to back their ability and play a more cautious inning against Kolkata and games that follow.

The incredible performance by Ben Stokes that won his man of the match award against Mumbai Indians in Pune’s last outing would have made Captain Smith very happy.

The IPL season is half over and at a cusp where Pune has to get away with their loose ends. Stokes good form will be very necessary if Pune wants to go longer into the tournament and fancy the IPL 2017 trophy.

Jaydev Unadkat — 5 wickets in 3 matches — Imran Tahir —10 wickets in 7 matches — have been the pick of the bowlers for Pune along with Ben Stokes (6 wickets).

Dhoni with 129 runs in 7 matches has also performed under power despite getting the opportunity to bat up the order. He needs to get anchored to one end and rotate strike before starting to take over bowlers — just how he did during his unbeaten 61 against Hyderabad on April 22 (RPS required 30 off last two overs).

Today is the first of three home game Pune will play in front of their home crowd, what better way to start it with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders

***

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has a hint of grass on the pitch; some early movement will be seen during the initial hour of the game.

Both the captains Steve Smith and GautamGambhir will want to bat second in an expected high scoring game today.

With no room for error, both RPS and KKR will expectedly put a high octane performance. Much to the delight of the cricketing fans, this is just the kind of interval that makes for a good climax.