Captain Steve Smith led from the front with an unbeaten half-century to help Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) post 182/5 after they were asekd to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

Smith (51 not out from 37 balls) held the innings together as openers Ajinkya Rahane 46 (41b; 4×4, 1×6) and Rahul Tripathi 38 (23b; 7×4) played important knocks. Smith’s half century was laced with four boundaries and a six.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR.

Rahane was part of two vital partnerships, with Tripathi for a 65-run stand for the first wicket and with Skipper Smith for a 47-run second-wicket stand.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a quickfire 23 (11b 1×4 2×6) before Kuldeep got the back of the former India captain with a googly as Uthappa stumped him.

Live ball-by-ball update of the match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Kolkata Knight Riders

10: 48 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, KKR 135/1

12.6: Uthappa takes a quick single to mid on

12.5: WIDE! That would have been a wide even if there were two pitches

12.5: Gambhir pulls the short ball, not in control; will take a single

12.4: Uthappa takes a single to backward square leg

12.3: Gambhir plays upper-cut to third-man for a single

12.2: Leg byes (1 run), Uthappa off the strike

12.1: Thakur into the attack, Uthappa picks two runs to deep extra cover

10: 42 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, KKR 123/1

11.6: Uthappa pushes the ball to long on for a single

11.5: Gambhir takes a single to long off

11.4: FOUR! Gambhir uses the pace of the ball for a third-man boundary. HUNDRED partnership for Uthappa and Gambhir

11.3: Uthappa plays a single to gully

11.2: FOUR! Uthappa sweeps the ball to backward square leg. He is punishing every bowler today

11.1: Tripathi into the attack, Gambhir flicks to backward square leg for a single

10: 38 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, KKR 111/1

10.6: SIX! Uthappa punishes with a maximum over mid wicket

10.5: DROPPED! Gambhir tries to pull Christian, ball flies to short third-man. W Sundar drops the catch. Gambhir takes a single

10.4: Gambhir plays a dot ball

10.3: Uthappa gets on one knee and drives the ball to square off the wicket for a single

10.2: Gambhir takes a single to backward square leg. He is comfortable giving strikes to Uthappa

10.1: Christian back into the attack, Uthappa pulls to mid-wicket for a single. FIFTY for Uthappa

10: 33 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, KKR 101/1

9.6: Gambhir finishes the over a FOUR to the square of the wicket. Hundred for Kolkata

9.5: Leg byes (1 run), Uthappa off the strike

9.4: FOUR! Uthappa glides the ball to fine leg boundary

9.3: Uthappa plays a rare dot

9.2: FOUR! Uthappa plays over the top to long off boundary

9.1: Unadkat back into the attack, Gambhir runs the ball to third-man for a single

10: 28 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, KKR 87/1

8.6: Gambhir takes a quick single to point to end the over

8.5: Uthappa takes a single to short third-man

8.4: Dot ball to Uthappa

8.3: SIX! Uthappa swings the ball over long on boundary for a maximum. He is taking the game away from Pune in a rush

8.2: Gambhir takes a single to mid wicket

8.1: Tahir continues, Gambhir takes a couple to long on

10: 26 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KKR 76/1

7.6: Gambhir finishes the over with a single to short fine leg

7.5: Gambhir plays inside out between extra cover and long off for a couple

7.4: Uthappa takes a single to short third man

7.3: SIX! Uthappa eases the ball over deep mid-wicket. Sundar under pressure

7.2: SIX! Uthappa picks the short ball and slogs it over long off boundary for a maximum

7.1: Sunder into the attack, Uthappa welcomes him with a FOUR to third-man

10: 21 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, KKR 56/1

6.6: FOUR! Gambhir wacks the ball to straight boundary

6.5: Uthappa takes a single to mid-off

6.4: DROPPED and FOUR! Uthappa miscues and hits the ball to deep mid wicket, Undakt did not judge that. That is going to hurt PUNE

6.3: Uthappa plays a dot

6.2: Gambhir plays over the top to long off for a single

6.1: Imran Tahir into the attack, Uthappa takes a single to short third man

10: 15 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, KKR 45/1. End of power play

5.6: Gambhir finishes the over with a dot. Good change of pace by Christian

5.5: Dot ball to Gambhir

5.4: Uthappa takes a run to point, that was the off-cutter from Christian

5.3: Gambhir takes a single to sweeper cover

5.2: Uthappa chips to long on for a single

5.1: Christian back into the attack, Uthappa opens the bat and ball races to third-man boundary for FOUR

10: 11 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, KKR 38/1

4.6: FOUR! Tossed up, Gambhir dispatches to deep extra cover boundary

4.5: Gambhir pushes the ball back to the bowler, no run

4.4: FOUR! Width offered, Gambhir cuts to square of the wicket

4.3: Gambhir plays a dot ball

4.2: Gambhir flicks to deep mid-wicket for a couple

4.1: Sunder continues, starts with a ripper to Gambhir. How did that ball miss the stumps

10: 08 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KKR 28/1

3.6: Gambhir finishes the over with a single to backward square leg

3.5: Uthappa takes a quick single to mid on

3.4: FOUR! Slow ball from Thakur, Uthappa lofts to long on boundary

3.3: Swing and a miss by Uthappa, good bowling by Thakur

3.2: Uthappa plays straight to short mid on fielder, no run

3.1: Uthappa plays a dot ball

3.1: Thakur continues, starts with a WIDE ball

10: 02 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KKR 21/1

2.6: Leg byes (1 run)

2.5: Robin Uthappa is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball

2.4: WICKET! Narine 16 (11) departs; good work by Thakur and Dhoni. Pune gets the breakthrough

2.3: Narine charges down the pitch, gets a single to point

2.2: Narine plays a dot ball

2.1: W Sunder into the attack, starts with a single to Gambhir to mid wicket

09: 57 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KKR 18/0

1.6: Gambhir ends the over with leg byes (1 run)

1.5: Leg byes (1 run), Gambhir comes to the strike

1.4: FOUR! Narine slashes hard, ball edges past point and races to deep backward point boundary

1.3: FOUR! Length delivery, Narine drives to long off boundary

1.2: Another dot to Narine

1.1: Shardul Thakur into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Narine

09: 53 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KKR 8/0

0.6: Narine finishes the over with a single to mid-wicket

0.5: Gambhir takes a quick single to short third man

0.4: Gambhir plays a dot to point

0.3: Narine takes a single to off side

0.3: WIDE!

0.2: FOUR! Width offered, Narine plays over the infield to sweeper cover boundary. Narine opens his and KKR account

0.1: Unadkat to bowl for Pune, starts with a ripper to Narine

09: 49 PM IST | The Chase Begins! Both the Knight Riders openers Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Narine are in the middle to begin the innings for Kolkata

09: 30 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, RPS 182/5

19.6: WICKET! Christian gets out at mid-wicket. It was a full toss but a quick one

19.5: Smith hits hard and along the ground to fielder to cover. He gets a single

19.5: WIDE and 1 byes

19.4: Leg byes (1 run), Christian comes to strike

19.3: Christian gets a run to point

19.2: Smith takes a single to backward point

19.1: Umesh Yadav to ball the last over. Fuller delivery, Smith opens the bat and the pace takes ball flying over backward point for SIX! Third in a row for Pune

09: 23 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, RPS 170/4

18.6: SIX! This time between midwicket and long on. What a shot by Christian

18.5: SIX! Christian opens the bat and throws the ball over covers

18.5: WIDE!

18.4: Smith gets a single to mid off. Very good over so far by Woakes

18.3: Christian drives to long on for a single

18.2: Smith takes a single to backward square leg

18.1: Woakes back into the attack, Smith gets a couple to deep mid wicket

09: 19 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, RPS 152/4

17.6: Daniel Christian is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a couple to deep backward point

17.5: WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav does it again, removes Manoj Tiwari for 1 run; stumping by Tiwari. RPS 150/4

17.4: Smith takes a single to long off

17.3: Manoj Tiwari is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a sweep shot to backward square leg

17.2: WICKET! Dhoni 23(11) charges down the track, Kuldeep bowls a googly to deceive Dhoni. Easy stumping for Uthappa. RPS 148/3

17.1: Kuldeep Yadav into the attack, Smith takes a single to mid-wicket

09: 13 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, RPS 147/2

16.6: Dhoni cuts to point for no run. End of quota for Narine

16.5: Smith takes a single to backward square leg

16.4: Dot ball to Smith

16.3: Dhoni takes a quick single to cover

16.2: Smith takes a single to long on

16.1: Narine into the attack, Smith welcomes with a FOUR to third-man. Lucky boundary, that came off the edge

09: 07 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, RPS 140/2. Strategic time out. Dhoni and Smith are playing freely, Gambhir will want a wicket as soon as possible

15.6: Dhoni takes couple of the last ball

15.5: SIX! Crowd chants Dhoni, he obliges with a maximum to deep mid wicket

15.4: Smith takes a single to mid wicket

15.3: Dot ball, Kuldeep beats Smith comprehensively outside off stump

15.2: Smith punches the ball to long on for a couple

15.1: Kuldeep Yadav into the attack, Smith plays back to the bowler. No run

09: 03 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, RPS 129/2

14.6: Smith take a single to fine leg for a single

14.5: Dhoni takes a single to fine leg

14.4: SIX! Dhoni uses crease and dispatches the flighted ball from Chawla over long off boundary

14.3: FOUR! Dhoni uses feet and crashes the ball to deep mid wicket boundary

14.2: Dhoni takes a quick couple to long off

14.1: Chawla continues, Smith drives to sweeper cover for a single

08: 59 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, RPS 114/2

13.6: Smith takes a single to mid wicket

13.5: Dhoni punches the ball to square of the wicket, gets off the mark and strike

13.4: MS Dhoni is the new batsman, pushes the ball back to Narine. No run

13.3: WICKET! Rahane 46(41) is stumped by Uthappa, Narine strikes

13.2: Smith gets a single to short third man

13.1: Narine back into the attack, Smith gets thick outside edge. Ball races to third man boundary for FOUR!

08: 54 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, RPS 107/1

12.6: Rahane plays a dot to end the over

12.5: Smith punches the ball to long on for a single

12.4: Rahane sweeps Kuldeep to deep square leg for a single

12.3: Smith takes a single to long on

12.2: Smith takes a couple to mid wicket

12.1: FOUR! Smith sweeps Kuldeep to mid wicket boundary

08: 51 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, RPS 98/1

11.6: Rahane plays a dot

11.5: Rahane takes a quick couple to mid on

11.4: FOUR! Rahne makes room and lofts the ball over infield to extra cover boundary

11.3: Rahane makes room and plays to mid wicket for a couple

11.2: Flighted ball by Chawla, Smith drives to deep backward point for a single

11.1: Chawla continues, starts with a dot ball to Smith

08: 47 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, RPS 89/1

10.6: Rahane plays a dot to finish the over

10.5: Smith takes a single to long on

10.4: Smith pushes the ball back to the bowler, no run

10.3: Rahane sweeps to deep square leg for a single

10.2: Dot ball to Kuldeep

10.1: Kuldeep Yadav into the attack, Rahane welcomes him with a FOUR to long on

08: 44 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, RPS 83/1

9.6: Smith takes a couple to deep backward point

9.5: Rahane takes an easy single to long on

9.4: FOUR! Rahane smashes the short ball to deep mid wicket

9.3: Rahane plays the dot, very good bowling by Chawla. Rahane was completely deceived in the air,

9.2: Smith drives to deep backward point for a single

9.1: Chawla continues, stats with a single to Rahane to mid on

08: 38 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, RPS 74/1. Time for strategic time-out

8.6: FOUR! Smith whips the full toss to deep mid wicket boundary

8.5: Slow ball from Grandhomme, Rahane punches to long off for a single

8.4: Smith takes a single to deep mid wicket

8.3: Smith gets off the mark with a couple to off side

8.2: Smith plays a dot

8.1: de Grandhomme continues, Rahane takes a single to long on

08: 33 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, RPS 65/1

7.6: Dot to end the over for new batsman Steve Smith

7.5: WICKET! Tripathi tries to cut, there was no room for that. The ball takes inside edge and back into the stumps. Tripathi 38(23) departs, RPS 65/1

7.4: Rahane takes a single to short third man

7.3: Tripathi cuts again to point, will take a single this time

7.2: Tripathi cuts down the ground to point, no run

7.1: Piyush Chawla into the attack, Rahane takes a single to long off

08: 29 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, RPS 62/0

6.6: Rahane takes a single to long off

6.5: Tripathi takes a single to point

6.4: Rahane takes a single to long on

6.3: Rahane plays dot

6.2: DROPPED! Tripathi must have had his heart in his mouth, ball flies to long off fielder Yusuf Pathan

6.1: de Grandhomme into the attack, Rahane takes a single to long on

08: 26 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, RPS 57/0. End of power play

5.6: FOUR! Same ball, same result for Tripathi

5.5: FOUR! Tripathi punishes the short ball to backward square leg boundary

5.4: Rahane gets an inside edge to short mid wicket, will get a single

5.3: Tripathi takes a squick single to cover point

5.2: FOUR! Tripathi goes inside out to cover boundary

5.1: Narine continues, starts with a single to Rahane

08: 22 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, RPS 42/0

4.6: Dot to finish the over

4.5: FOUR! Tripathi moves towards leg stump t make some room and hammers Woakes to the straight boundary

4.4: Rahane takes a single to deep mid wicket

4.3: SIX! Rahane picks the slow ball and sends over long on boundary for a maximum

4.2: Rahane plays a dot. Stokes is bowling a lot fuller and straight today

4.1: Woakes continues, Tripathi punches to deep backward point for a single

08: 18 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, RPS 30/0

3.6: Rahane plays a dot to finish the over. End of a good over by Narine

3.5: Tripathi takes a single to long on

3.4: Dot ball

3.3: Rahane flicks to mid wicket for a single

3.2: Tripathi takes a single to long on

3.1: Rahane takes a single to mid wicket

3.1: Sunil Narine into the attack, starts with WIDE!

08: 14 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, RPS 25/0

2.6: FOUR! Rahane plays cover drive to deep extra cover

2.5: Rahane picks a quick single to mid wicket

2.4: Rahane plays a dot ball

2.3: Fuller delivery from Umesh, Tripathi gets on one knee and gets the single to backward point

2.2: Tripathi pushes to short cover, no run

2.2: WIDE!

2.1: FOUR! Tripathi welcomes Umesh Yadav with a handsome cover drive

08: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, RPS 14/0

1.6: FOUR! Into the pads of Rahane, he flicks it to mid wicket boundary

1.5: Tripathi punches to square leg for a single

1.4: Rahane takes a single to third man. Seems Rahane has marked that area today

1.3: Dot ball, good pace by Woakes

1.2: Tripathi pulls to fine leg for a single

1.1: Woakes into the attack, starts with a single to Rahane to third man

08: 06 PM IST | 1 over bowled, RPS 6/0

0.6: Dot to finish the over

0.5: FOUR! Tripathi guides to third man boundary

0.5: WIDE!

0.4: Rahane takes a single to third man, gets off the mark. First runs on board for Pune

0.3: Another dot ball, good change of pace by Umesh Yadav

0.2: Another dot ball to Rahane. That was peach of a delivery

0.1: Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, starts with a dot ball to Rahane

08: 00 PM IST | Match Begins! Both the Pune openers Tripathi and Rahane are in the middle to start the proceedings

07: 45 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for RPS and KKR

Team Rising Pune Supergiant: Steven Smith (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (w), Manoj Tiwary, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Jaydev Unadkat

Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (w), Darren Bravo, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav

07: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rising Pune Supergiant. Steve Smithy led Pune will have to set the total for KKR to chase. A very good toss to win for Gambhir

07: 28 PM IST | Take a look how the stats fare for both the teams ahead of tonight’s march

07: 25 PM IST | Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has a hint of grass on the pitch; some early movement will be seen during the initial hour of the game.

Both the captains Steve Smith and GautamGambhir will want to bat second in an expected high scoring game today.

With no room for error, both RPS and KKR will expectedly put a high octane performance. Much to the delight of the cricketing fans, this is just the kind of interval that makes for a good climax.

07: 20 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the 30th match of IPL 2017 being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium between Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders.