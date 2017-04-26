British tennis player Andy Murray on Wednesday entered the third round of the Barcelona Open, part of the 500 series on the ATP World Tour, after Australia’s Bernard Tomic withdrew.

Tomic, the world no. 41, retired before the beginning of the match with an injured back, reports Efe.

Currently ranked world no. 1, Murray will play the round of 16 match against the winner of the all-Spanish second round clash between Feliciano Lopez and Albert Montañes.

Earlier, the 11-time Grand Slam finalist, Murray was going to skip the Barcelona Open.

He entered the tournament as a late wild card after facing an early exit in the Monte Carlo Masters.

Elsewhere, Spanish star Rafael Nadal, who recently won the Monte Carlo tournament was lined up to face Rogerio Dutra Silva on Wednesday but his game was delayed due to bad weather conditions.

