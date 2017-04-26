Dutch football club Ajax has announced that the Amsterdam Arena is to be renamed in honour of the legendary Johan Cruyff.

Ajax, the stadium management, the Amsterdam mayor and the city council reached an accord to re-baptize the venue as Johan Cruyff Arena, the club said on Tuesday, reports Efe.

The municipal administration also plans to name a street, square, or bridge near the arena after Johan Cruyff, according to Ajax.

The Dutchman, who was part of title-winning sides both at Ajax and Barcelona, won the Ballon d’Or three times and led Holland to the World Cup final in 1974.

Cruyff went on to manage both Ajax and Barcelona. The Catalan club won 11 titles during his 1988-1996 tenure.

On March 25, a year and a day after Cruyff died of cancer, Barcelona announced that the future stadium at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva training complex would bear his name.