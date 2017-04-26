The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was dealt a major blow when it was reduced to a minority at the International Cricket Council Board meeting in Dubai on Wednesday, where most of the other members voted for changes in governance and revenue structures.

According to top sources, while the financial model was passed 9-1 with only the BCCI voting against it, the change in governance model was passed 8-2, with only BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) voting against it.

The BCCI was represented at the meeting by the Board Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

It was learnt that since the BCCI rejected the additional $100 million pay-out in revenue, it was once again given the original option of $290 million, which is a $280 million cut from the $570 million India had been getting till last year.

In the Big Three model put in place in 2014 under the ICC chairmanship of N. Srinivasan, India, Australia and England boards were to get the lion’s share of the ICC revenues, with the reasoning that they contributed a larger share to the ICC revenue.

But when Shashank Manohar became the ICC Chairman, he reviewed the model and pushed for a more equitable distribution of revenue which did not go well with the BCCI.