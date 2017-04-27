Rising Pune Supergiants player Ben Stokes has casually revealed who is the villain and the hero in his team. Supergiants, who are currently looking to increase their tally with three back to back wins, will play against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes played a significant role in ensuring that Supergiants emerge victorious against Mumbai Indians. In a video shared on their official Twitter account, the Rising Pune Supergiants players were asked some spicy questions.

From naming someone who could be trusted with secrets to pointing fingers at who would steal a plate of biryani, players were asked to choose one player from their teammates.

When Ben Stokes was later asked “which two Super Giants do you think are definitely Bollywood ‘hero’ and ‘villain’ material”, he raised a placard of Dhoni as the hero and Steve Smith as the villain.

Although it is all in good humour, we suspect that there may be a bit of rivalry involved between the two captains.

Here is the hilarious video: