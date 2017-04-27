Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan has said that he will not hold himself back if MS Dhoni is put up for auction for the season 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking to reporters about the upcoming auction of the season 11 of the Indian Premier League, SRK said, “Yaar main toh usko apna Pyjama bech ke bhi kharid lun, wo aaye toh auction mein (I’m ready to sell my pyjama for buying MS Dhoni but that can happen only when he is available for auction right?).”

While this season of the IPL has not been the best for Dhoni – from losing captaincy to Steve Smith to being criticised for his performance – he still is an undeniably powerful addition to any team in the IPL.

MS Dhoni guided Chennai Super Kings to two IPL titles.

It is probable that Dhoni will be put up for sale in the next auction of the IPL season. It’s not hard to guess that there’ll be more than just Shah Rukh Khan who’ll be interested in acquiring him.