To mark the 25th anniversary of Rome’s legendary striker Francesco Totti, Nike recently unveiled new golden boots with Totti’s name etched on it. There are only 2,500 limited edition golden boots which have been released.

Named as Nike Tiempo Totti X Roma, it commemorates Totti’s brilliant career at AS Roma and his scintillating performance in getting Italy the World Cup.

Totti joined AS Roma in 1989 and made his first debut in the Serie A in 1992. Totti has won both the Serie A and the World Cup with his club.

When asked about the new boot, Totti said, “When I thought about a boot that could reflect 25 years of my career, I immediately thought of gold. This boot had to encapsulate all my values – my family, AS Roma and the city of Rome.”

At 40-years-old, Totti is also the oldest active football player in the world. He will adorn the golden boot in the upcoming match between Lazio and Roma.

“Im honoured to wear them but, above all, to be able to make them available to the fans was more important,” he said.

100 pairs of boot have been created for every year Totti spent with Roma.