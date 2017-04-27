Second place Tottenham Hotspur edged past Crystal Palace in the Premier League to keep up the pressure on leader Chelsea. Cristian Eriksen scored a late stunner to give three crucial points to his team.

Crystal Palace, who have surprisingly beaten the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, could not muster enough spirit to beat an unrelenting Tottenham.

Tottenham’s counterpart Chelsea also gained steps in the Premier League by beating Southampton. They recently beat Tottenham in the FA Cup semi final and are now bent on winning the Premier League.

Tottenham was looking at a disappointing draw against Crystal Palace when, at the 88th minute, Eriksen sent a straight goal which comfortably flew past the goalkeeper.

With 74 points, Tottenham are currently second in the Premier League behind Chelsea (78 points).