As per the new revised financial model penned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to receive USD 293 million for the 2015-23 rights cycle.

The decision was passed in the ICC Board meeting held in Dubai where an agreement on a new constitution was also reached. It was learnt that since the BCCI rejected the additional $100 million pay-out in revenue, it was once again given the original option of $290 million, which comes as a $280 million cut from the $570 million India had been getting till last year.

The revised constitution will be presented before the ICC Full Council in June. It includes:

– Affiliate level of Membership has been restricted to only two categories — Full Member and Associate Member

– Additional Full Members will be included to meet Membership criteria

– New independent female director will be introduced

– Membership criteria and Membership Committee has been introduced to consider membership application

– All Members of the constitution will be entitled to attend the AGM

– Regardless of the Membership status, all Board members will share equal weight of votes

“This is another step forward for world cricket and I look forward to concluding the work at the Annual Conference. I am confident we can provide a strong foundation for the sport to grow and improve globally in the future through the adoption of the revised financial model and governance structure,” ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar told reporters.

In the Big Three model put in place in 2014 under the ICC chairmanship of N. Srinivasan, India, Australia and England boards were to get the lion’s share of the ICC revenues.