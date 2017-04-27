Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s batting prowess is much talked about, but we often forget to appreciate his magical touch behind the stumps as a wicketkeeper.

Dhoni’s wicketkeeping brilliance was on full display on Wednesday when he ran out Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine, following Shardul Thakur’s great fielding work.

During the third over of Kolkata Knight Riders innings, Gautam Gambhir drove the ball to fine-leg and tried to take a single. Thakur collected the ball and fired an underarm throw at the stumps. Since there was no time to collect the ball, Dhoni deflected the ball on to the stumps dismissing Narine.

Dhoni’s brilliance however came in a losing cause as KKR batsmen continued their assault on Pune bowlers to register a 7-wicket victory.

Robina Uthappa was adjudged Man of the Match for his 87 runs off 47 balls.

Look at the sheer brilliance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the following video:

This is not the first time Dhoni has showed his cricketing sense behind the stumps. During a home series with New Zealand in 2016, Dhoni had caught the ball from Dhaval Kulkarni and hit it on stumps without even looking at it to send Ross Taylor back to pavilion.