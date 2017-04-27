Seeking a comeback in the cricketing world, Baroda all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said that former India coach Greg Chappell did not ruin his career. In fact, he blamed his continuous spell with injuries as the only reason for losing his place in the Indian cricket team.

Pathan , who recently was signed by Gujarat Lions said, “Nothing of that sort happened. I know lot of people said Greg Chappell ruined my career which is not true. No one can ruin anyone’s career. What you need to do, you need to do. You alone are responsible for what you do”.

“When I was dropped from the team I was unfortunately injured. After that making a comeback was a bit difficult. I don’t blame anyone,” Pathan told reporters ahead of IPL encounter between RCB and Gujarat Lions.

Pathan has been brought back as a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of the IPL this season.

“It is wonderful to be here. Yes, but it is disappointing when you not get picked, initially. If you get picked even if you are in the middle or fag end of the tournament you feel good, hopefully I will get the opportunity and do well,” he said.

Once considered as the most promising all-rounder India has ever produced, Pathan became a victim of consistent injuries which tinted his career and was never able to find a place in the Indian cricket team.

“The best thing what a sportsman can do is to look forward and not look back too much, and that is when you go wrong. I know my international and domestic experience will help me perform well. Yeah, at the moment I am very happy to be playing for Gujarat Lions,” he said.

When asked about the amount of pressure he had after being compared to 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev, Pathan said: “Kapil Dev has been in a different league altogether when it comes to all-rounders. I don’t know anyone can fill his shoes.

“People have compared me to him, but it did not affect me. But as a youngster you like comparison, which gives you confidence to do better,” he added.

Pathan was the only second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the Test cricket.