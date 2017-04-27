Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium is currently witnessing a contest between two struggling teams — Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Suresh Raina’s Gujarat Lions as they clash in a bid to rise on the points table.

Gujarat Lions are currently at last position in the table. On the other hand, Royal challengers Bangalore are in a slightly better position with five points. Both the teams have not been able to perform up to the mark in this season despite availability of big players.

The match will be crucial as one of the two teams will almost head towards an exit after today’s loss. Now, it would be to interesting to see which team manages to rise above its dismal performance to outdo the other in the battle.

Follow the LIVE updates here:

End of over 8: RCB 56/3 Jadhav & ABD making an effort to take their team to a safe total.

End of over 7: RCB 45/3 10 runs off the over. ABD and Jadhav in the middle.

End of over 6: RCB 35/3 And with that power-play also comes to an end. Not an ideal start for RCB, it will require a lot of effort to stitch the innings from here.

End of over 5: RCB 23/3 RCB under a lot of pressure courtsey some superb hunting by Gujarat bowlers. No hat-trick for Tye though!

WICKET! Head is gone! Tye on hat-trick again, can he do it?

TM Head c Raina b Tye 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

OUT! And there goes another one! Tye gets the big wicket of Chris Gayle off very first ball.

CH Gayle c †Karthik b Tye 8 (11b 1×4 0x6) SR: 72.72

End of over 4: RCB 22/1 ABD is the new batsman in!

WICKET! Kohli departs for 10. Crowd can’t believe it, Stadium falls silent! Thampi with the breakthrough.

V Kohli c Finch b Basil Thampi 10 (13b 0x4 1×6) SR: 76.92

End of over 3: RCB 17/0 Singh continues with the ball, Gayle strike him for a FOUR off last delivery. That must have taken some pressure off his shoulders. 7 off the over.

End of over 2: RCB 10/0 Basil Thampi bowls from the other hand. Started on a good note only to be struck by Kohli for a MAXIMUM. Gayle on the other hand seems to be struggling against good pace bowling.

End of over 1: RCB 3/0 Nathu Singh begins the attack for Lions, RCB manage to score only 3 runs off it. Lovely start from Singh!

20:00 IST: All right then people, hope you are set for the game, we sure are. Gayle and Kohli walk in to bat for RCB. Let’s play!

19:48 IST: A look at playing XI pf both the teams:

The task ahead is uphill but #RCB is up for it! Watch the message from the team ahead of #RCBvGL! https://t.co/lybnagnqGx #PlayBold — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2017

19:35 IST: Gujarat Lions’ captain Suresh Raina wins the toss, asks Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first. We will be back shortly with live action.

19:26 IST: Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Lions (GL). Toss to take place shortly.