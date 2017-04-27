Real Madrid got over the disappointment of losing at home in last weekend’s Clasico by thrashing Deportivo 6-2, making sure the prospects of the La Liga title remain within their reach.

The victory on Wednesday night, achieved without stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, puts Real level on points with Barcelona with one game in hand, reports Efe.

It took Real Madrid less than a minute to take the lead over Deportivo, with Alvaro Morata crashing a rising drive in at the near post.

James doubled Madrid’s advantage after a quarter of an hour, steering home after a pull back from Lucas Vazquez.

Deportivo did manage to half the deficit when Romanian forward Florin Andone finished from close range.

Deportivo then spurned a couple of excellent opportunities to draw alevel, before excellent work by Real’s Isco led Lucas Vazquez to restore Real’s two-goal lead going into halftime.

The result was never in doubt in the second half, Real extending their lead with goals from James, Isco and Casemiro, with Deportivo’s Joselu scoring a consolation second goal for the Galicians.

Commenting on the match, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he is happy with the performance of the players.

“I come away from here happy with the performance and everyone’s goals. The players that don’t get as many minutes are also focused and fitness-wise you couldn’t spot any difference, quite the opposite,” Zidane was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“They’re in fine shape and they’ve proved that. They’re keen to play, I’ve got a great group here and they’re all ready to face up to the challenges that lie ahead and we’ve got some real cup finals ahead of us from now on in,” he added

Zidane also lauded the performance of Isco and said: It’s not often that you get a standing ovation from the opposition’s fans, but his performance was outstanding. I’m delighted for him after the work he’s put in. He always delivers when called upon.”