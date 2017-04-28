Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Gautam Gambhir has come out in support of children of the martyrs of the Sukma Attack in Chattisgarh where 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers were ambushed by over 300 Naxals on 17 April.

Extending his support the families of the martyrs, Gambhir on Monday announced that the children of martyrs will be taken care under his Foundation adding that the initial steps have already is taken in this regard. The announcement came in after; Gambhir was despondent by the massacre and the grieving pictures of daughters of martyred CRPF officials.

Gambhir said, “On Wednesday morning, I picked up newspapers and saw gut-wrenching pictures of the daughters of two CRPF men killed in the latest attacks.” Condemning the attack on the CRPF men, KKR wore black arm bands during their game on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the martyred CRPF personnel.

Dear Bhakt See This #KKR for wearing black arm bands as a mark of tribute To CRPF ; Team Owner @iamsrk The Pride Of India #Gambhir

#RPSvKKR pic.twitter.com/VySzwAToKI — Lord Voldemort (@iamtnvr) April 26, 2017

Gambhir’s foundation will be taking care of entire education expenses of the children.

However, it’s not the first time Gambhir had taken stand for something he believes in. Previously, on 13 April, the cricketer had joined the voices with many Indians over the Kashmir unrest issue.

The cricketer took to his twitter handle and wrote,