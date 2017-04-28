Manchester United fans that were looking ahead to a possible victory against Manchester City yesterday were left enraged after midfielder Marouane Fellaini pulled a reckless head-butt against City striker Sergio Aguero.

Referee Martin Atkinson handed Fellaini a second yellow card seconds after he was booked for tripping the Argentine player.

Red Devils fans who were watching the match took to Twitter to express anger at Fellaini for being a reckless player. Although the match ended in a draw, the absence of Fellaini could’ve significantly affected the outcome of the game.

Some fans even entreated the club to sell Fellaini away.

However, headbutts in football should not be considered as unusual occurring. The infamous headbutt by Zinedine Zidane in such an important match is an example of how little it takes for a player to be enraged out of control.