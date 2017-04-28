Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up three wickets to blunt Sanju Samson’s half century and restrict Delhi Daredevils to 160/6 in 20 overs in an Indian Premier League game at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Australian Coulter-Nile, coming back into the side after a one-match break, returned best figures of (3/34) in his four overs picking up the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant at crucial junctures to halt Delhi’s surge.

Samson (60; 38b 4×4 3×6) top-scored with his second fifty of the IPL season while Iyer (47; 34b 4×4 1×6) played a good hand too.

Delhi Daredevils will have to play out of their skins to try and stop the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) juggernaut at the Eden Gardens.

KKR have been in sublime form, winning two back-to-back games in convincing fashion.

07: 10 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, KKR 144/3. Kolkata Knight Riders need 21 runs in 30 balls

14.6: Sheldon Jackson is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to mid on

14.5: WICKET! Manish Pandey 5(4) is bowled by Rabada. Beats him with pace. KKR 139/3

14.4: Pandey plays a dot

14.3: Gambhir cuts to square of the wicket for a single

14.2: Swing and a miss from Gambhir. Another dot ball

14.1: Rabada back in the attack, starts with a dot ball to Gambhir

07: 04 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, KKR 138/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 23 runs in 36 balls

13.6: Pandey pulls the ball to deep mid wicket for FOUR

13.5: Gambhir takes a single to long on. 4000 runs for Gautam Gambhir

13.4: Gambhir pushes back to Mishra, no run

13.3: FOUR! Width offered by Mishra, Gambhir cuts to deep backward point boundary. Two back to back four

13.2: FOUR! Gambhir sweeps the ball to fine leg boundary

13.1: Mishra into the attack, Pandey takes a single to backward point

07: 00 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, KKR 125/2

12.6: Gambhir takes a single off the last ball

12.5: FOUR! Gambhir cuts to deep backward point boundary. FIFTY for Gambhir

12.4: Gambhir takes a couple to deep extra cover

12.3: Manish Pandey is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single square leg

12.2: WICKET! Uthappa 59 (33) is run out, finally, the man departs. KKR 117/2

12.1: Anderson continues, so does Gambhir. Pulls the short delivery to mid wicket boundary for FOUR

06: 53 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, KKR 113/1

11.6: Gambhir takes a single to mid on, he will keep the strike

11.5: Uthappa takes a single to mid-on

11.4: SIX! Uthappa picks the tossed up ball and sends it over mid-on boundary for a maximum

11.3: Uthappa plays a dot. He wanted to use the pace and open the bat to third-man. Ball misses the outside edge

11.2: Gambhir pushes the ball to long off for a single

11.1: Mishra into the attack, Gambhir plays a dot

06: 50 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, KKR 104/1

10.6: Gambhir takes a single to deep square leg

10.5: Uthappa takes a single to mid off

10.4: Uthappa drives to mid off. Another dot ball. A good over so far for Delhi

10.3: Uthappa plays down the ground, goof fielding by Cummins off own bowling. No run

10.2: Uthappa plays a dot, a rare sight in his innings

10.1: Cummins to continue, Gambhir opens the bat to take a single to third-man

06: 45 PM IST | 10 overs bowled, KKR 101/1

9.6: Gambhir takes a single to mid off, will retain strike

9.5: FOUR! Gambhir pulls the short pitch ball to deep mid wicket boundary

9.4: Uthappa takes a quick single to short third-man

9.3: Uthappa plays a dot, good change of pace by Anderson

9.2: Gambhir cuts to sweeper cover for a single

9.1: Anderson into the attack, Uthappa takes a single to leg side. FIFTY for Uthappa 50(24)

06: 40 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, KKR 93/1

8.6: Gambhir plays a dot to finish the over

8.5: Slow full toss, Uthappa drives to sweeper cover for a single

8.4: FOUR! Uthappa plays over the short mid off fielder for a boundary

8.3: Gambhir cuts to deep backward point for a single; Uthappa back in the strike

8.2: Uthappa punches to deep backward point for a single

8.1: SIX! Pat Cummins into the attack, Uthappa treats him no different. Slams the ball over mid wicket boundary for a maximum

06: 35 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, KKR 80/1

7.6: Single off the last ball to third man for Uthappa

7.5: Gambhir returns the favour

7.4: Uthappa takes a single to fine leg

7.3: SIX! Same place but aerial route this time

7.2: FOUR! Uthappa flicks the ball to mid wicket boundary

7.1: Morris continues, Uthappa pulls to mid wicket for a SIX!

06: 29 PM IST | 7 overs bowled, KKR 61/1

6.6: FOUR! Inside out by Gambhir to extra cover bondary

6.5: Gambhir plays a dot ball

6.4: Uthappa takes a single to mid wicket

6.3: FOUR! Uthappa uses the pace and opens the bat to send the ball to third-man boundary

6.2: Gambhir takes a single to short mid wicket

6.1: Amit Mishra into the attack, Gambhir dances down the pitch to send the ball to mid-wicket boundary for FOUR!

06: 22 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, KKR 47/1. End of power play

5.6: FOUR! Uthappa gets a boundary to deep mid wicket

5.5: FOUR! Leg byes

5.4: Gambhir takes a single to mid wicket

5.3: DROPPED! Uthappa miscues and three fielders around point let the ball drop between them. No one really called and an opportunity goes away. 1 run to Uthappa

5.2: Dot ball to Uthappa

5.1: Rabada back in the attack, Gambhir takes a single to point

06: 18 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, KKR 36/1

4.6: Gambhir takes a quick single to point

4.5: Cumins returns with a ripper to Gambhir. No run

4.4: FOUR! Gambhir shuffles a little towards off stump and flicks to square off the wicket boundary

4.3: Gambhir plays straight back to Cummins. Another dot ball. Gambhir looks a little unesasy out there

4.2: Dot ball to Gambhir. Some away movement to Cummins

4.1: Pat Cummins into the attack, gets outside edge off Uthappa’s bat.. ball did not carry to the slip. I run in the end

06: 13 PM IST | 4 overs bowled, KKR 30/1. Tidy over by Morris

3.6: Uthappa takes a single to mid wicket

3.5: Quick single for Gambhir to mid off

3.4: Another dot ball

3.3: Gambhir drives along the ground to short mid off fielder. No run

3.2: Dot ball to Gambhir

3.1: Morris into the attack, Gambhir flicks off the hips for 2 runs behind square

06: 09 PM IST | 3 overs bowled, KKR 26/1

2.6: Gambhir takes another quick single to point

2.5: Uthappa steers the ball to deep backward point for a single

2.4: Gambhir takes a quick single to point

2.3: Gambhir plays a dot ball

2.2: FOUR! Width offered, Anderson is welcomed with a boundary to deep backward point

2.1: Zaheer continues, Uthappa takes a single to on-side. Zaheer has pulled a muscle, he walks out of the ground for treatment. Corey Anderson will finish the over

06: 02 PM IST | 2 overs bowled, KKR 18/1

1.6: Uthappa takes a single to cover

1.5: FOUR byes

1.4: Dot ball to Uthappa

1.3: FOUR! Uthappa gets off the mark with a boundary to mid wicket

1.2: WICKET! Sunil Narine is bowled for 4(4)

1.1: Rabada into the attack, Gambhir takes a single

05: 58 PM IST | 1 over bowled, KKR 8/0

0.6: Narine finishes the over with a FOUR to third man

0.5: Gambhir takes a single to backward square leg for a single

0.4: Gambhir gets off the mark with 2 runs to square of the wicket

0.3: Dot ball to Gambhir

0.2: Leg byes (1 run)

0.1: Zaheer Khan to open Delhi bowling starts with a dot ball

05: 56 PM IST | Kolkata openers Gambhir ans Narine are in the middle

05: 38 PM IST | 20 overs bowled DD 160/6. End of Delhi’s innings

19.6: Bawne takes a single to cover off the last ball

19.5: WICKET! Morris 11(10) goes big, ball goes to deep extra cover fielder Woakes. DD 159/6

19.4: Another dot ball by Nile. What a comeback by Kolkata bowlers

19.3: Morris tries to pull, that was a very well directed slow shot ball by Nile. No run

19.2: Bawne takes a single to backward square leg, Morris back in the strike

19.1: Nile to bowl the last over for Kolkata, Bawne picks the length ball to fine leg boundary for FOUR

05: 30 PM IST | 19 overs bowled DD 154/5

18.6: Bawne tahes a single off the last ball, will retain the strike

18.5: Morris takes a single to cover point

18.4: Bawne takes a single to mid wicket

18.3: Bawne shuffles to leg side to make some room, Woakes throws the ball towards off stump. No run

18.2: Bawne chips to deep mid wicket for a couple

18.1: Woakes back into the attack, starts with good slow dot ball to Bawne

05: 26 PM IST | 18 overs bowled DD 149/5

17.6: Bawne pulls towards backward square leg for a single

17.5: Another dot ball by Bawne

17.4: Bawne plays a dot

17.3: Morris takes a single to backward square leg

17.2: Bawne is the new batsman, takes a single to short third man

17.1: Narine back in the attack, Anderson is run out by Gambhir. There was no need for that quick single

05: 21 PM IST | 17 overs bowled DD 146/4

16.6: Anderson takes a single to mid off

16.5: Morris takes a single to long off

16.4: Morris takes 2 runs to deep mid wicket

16.3: Anderson takes a single to extra cover, gets off the mark

16.2: DROPPED! Kuldeep drops a sitter off his own bowling, Anderson survives

16.1: Kuldeep Yadav into the attack, Morris takes a single to deep square leg

05: 18 PM IST | 16 overs bowled DD 140/4

15.6: Corey Anderson is the new batsman, starts with a dot ball

15.5: WICKET! Iyer departs 47(34) Lbw, Delhi losing wickets in a rush

15.4: FOUR! Iyer drives the half volley between extra cover and long off for a boundary

15.3: Morris takes a single to backward square leg

15.2: Chris Morris is the new batsman, width offered by Nile. Morris opens the bat for a third man boundary for FOUR

15.1: WICKET! Nile into the attack starts with a ripper. What a Yorker was that Rishab Pant 6(4) is given Lbw

05: 11 PM IST | 15 overs bowled DD 131/2

14.6: Dot to finish the over for Iyer

14.5: Pant takes a single

14.4: FOUR! Handome drive by Pant

14.3: Iyer takes a single to long on

14.2: Rishab Pant is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to third man

14.1: Narine into the attack, starts with a single to on side

05: 06 PM IST | 14 overs bowled DD 123/2

13.6: WICKET! Umesh Yadav gets his man, Sanju Samson 60(38) departs, Lbw

13.5: SIX! half volley from Umesh Yadav, Samson lofts the ball over long on boundary for a monster maximum

13.4: Samson plays a dot

13.3: Iyer plays in the air to deep mid wicket for a single

13.2: FOUR! Iyer flicks to fine leg boundary, easy pickings. Two in a row for Delhi

13.1: FOUR! Umesh Yadav back in the attack, sloppy fielding by Yusuf Pathan in the deep. That should just have been a single

04: 58 PM IST | 13 overs bowled DD 108/1. Time for Delhi to step up the scoring rate

12.6: Iyer finishes the over with a single to mid on

12.5: Iyer takes a couple to mid off

12.4: SIX! Iyer pulls the short pitch delivery over deep mid wicket for a maximum

12.3: Samson takes a single to backward square leg

12.2: Iyer takes a single to deep mid-wicket

12.1: FOUR! Grandhomme into the attack, Iyer flicks to backward square leg for a boundary

04: 55 PM IST | 12 overs bowled DD 93/1

11.6: Iyer cuts to backward point for a single

11.5: Iyer plays a dot ball

11.4: Samson takes a single to long off

11.3: Iyer charges down the pitch, Kuldeep changes the length. Inside edge to fine leg for a single

11.2: Flatter delivery from Kuldeep, Samson pushes to long on for a single

11.1: Kuldeep Yadav in the attack, Samson sweeps him over deep square leg for a SIX!

04: 52 PM IST | 11 overs bowled DD 83/1

10.6: Dot ball to finish the over

10.5: Samson takes a single deep mid wicket

10.4: Outside edge falls short of the keeper. 1 run

10.3: Iyer flicks to deep mid wicket for 2 runs

10.2: Dot ball, much better line from Umesh

10.2: WIDE! Yadav strays down towards leg side

10.1: Umesh Yadav back in the attack, starts with a dot ball to Iyer

04: 48 PM IST | 10 overs bowled DD 78/1

9.6: Iyer takes a single to backward square leg fine leg to finish the over

9.5: Samson punches to square leg for a single

9.4: Iyer flicks off the pads to square leg for a single

9.3: Iyer guides the ball to third-man for 2 runs

9.2: Samson punches to sweeper cover for a single

9.1: Sunil Narine back in the attack, Iyer takes a quick single to point

04: 41 PM IST | 9 overs bowled DD 71/1

8.6: Iyer ends the over with a single to third man

8.5: Samson takes a single to long-on

8.4: Dot ball to Samson. Very well directed short delivery

8.3: Iyer punches to square third man for a single

8.2: Samson lets the ball come to the bat and steers to third man for a single

8.1: Woakes into the attack, starts with a single to third man for Iyer

04: 37 PM IST | 8 overs bowled DD 66/1

7.6: Iyer takes a single to long on

7.5: Samson takes a single to mid on

7.4: Samson drives to long off for 2 runs

7.3: Iyer pushes the tossed up ball to long off for a single

7.2: Samson takes a single to extra cover

7.1: Kuldeep Yadav continues, starts with a dot ball

04: 32 PM IST | 7 overs bowled DD 60/1

6.6: Samson takes a single to mid on. Will keep strike

6.5: Dot ball, Fuller and straight; good recovery by Umesh Yadav

6.4: Samson flicks to deep mid wicket for another 2 runs. Umesh drifting to his pads

6.3: Samson picks a quick 2 runs to mid on. Very good running

6.2: Iyer flicks the short ball to square leg for a single

6.1: Umesh Yadav back into the attack, Samson plays to backward point for a single

04: 29 PM IST | 6 overs bowled DD 53/1. End of power play

5.6: Samson takes an easy single to mid on

5.5: Iyer takes a single to square leg. Good flighted ball by Kuldeep

5.4: Samson chips the ball to mid wicket for a single

5.3: Samson plays a dot to point

5.2: Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman, punches to long on for a single. Gets off the mark

5.1: Kuldeep Yadav into the attack, Samson flicks to mid wicket for a single

04: 23 PM IST | 5 overs bowled DD 48/1. Very good over by Narine

4.6: Dot ball to end the over

4.5: WICKET! Narine strikes, Karun Nair 15(17) is caught Lbw. Wrong one from Narine, DD 48/1

4.5: WIDE and FOUR! (5 runs)

4.4: Samson takes a single to mid on

4.3: Karun takes a single to short fine leg

4.2: Another dot ball

4.1: Sunil Narine into the attack, starts with a dot ball. Karun wanted to sweep that towards mid-wicket, misses to connect; ball misses his off stump by a fraction

04: 18 PM IST | 4 overs bowled DD 41/0

3.6: Samson finishes the over with a dot

3.5: Karun takes a single to fine leg

3.4: Karun pushes the ball back to the bowler, no run

3.3: Samson takes a single to on side

3.2: FOUR! Samson gets on toes and punches the ball to backward point boundary. What an exhibition of cricketing shots is this

3.1: Chris Woakes into the attack, Samson welcomes with a drive to sweeper cover for FOUR!

04: 14 PM IST | 3 overs bowled DD 31/0

2.6: Dot ball to finish the over

2.5: Samson takes a single to mid on

2.4: FOUR! Slow ball this time by Nile, Samson opens the bat and the ball races top third man boundary

2.3: Karun steers to fine leg for a single

2.2: FOUR! Back of a length ball by Nile, Karun gets on the top of the ball and punches to backward point boundary

2.1: drifts to the pads of Karun, he flicks to mid wicket boundary for FOUR

04: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled DD 17/0

1.6: SIX! Samson finishes the over with a pull over backward square leg boundary for a maximum

1.5: Leg byes (1 run), Samson back in the strike

1.4: Dot to Karun

1.3: Samson takes a single to cover-point

1.2: FOUR! Samson punches the ball to deep mid wicket boundary

1.1: Umesh Yadav into the attack, starts with a dot ball

04: 06 PM IST | 1 over bowled DD 5/0 A very good first over by NILE minus the last-ball four

0.6: FOUR! Nile flicks to fine leg for a boundary

0.5: Another dot

0.4: Nair tries to play over the third man. Misses again. Good bowling by Nile

0.3: Another dot ball. Nile is getting movement off the pitch, good

0.2: Dot ball to Nair. Beautiful seam position and some away movement for Nile. The ball missed the edge by a whisker

0.1: Coulter-Nile to start the bowling attack for Kolkata, begins with a single to third man for Samson.

03: 58 PM IST | MATCH BEGINS! Rahul Dravid starts the proceeding with a bell ringing ceremony. Both the Delhi openers Sanju Samson and Karun Nair are in the middle.

03: 50 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for KKR and DD

Team Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (c), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, Ankit Bawne, Rishabh Pant (w), Corey Anderson, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra

Team Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (w), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Colin de Grandhomme, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav

03: 32 PM IST | FAIR WARNING! Twice IPL champions KKR skittled Royal Challengers Bangalore for the tournament’s lowest score of 49 to win by a massive 82 runs here last Sunday, skipper Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa massacred Rising Pune Supergiant bowlers while chasing a 183-run target with ease.

Sunil Narine seems to have blended well in the opening slot and is doing his job of hitting big in the Powerplay to good effect.

03: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and decided to bat bowl first against Delhi Daredevils. DD will have to set a good total on board against the strong KKR batting lineup at Eden Gardens

03: 15 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to Eden gardens for the Match 32 of IPL. Stick around for the in-depth analysis, ball-by-ball updates and much more in what is bound to be yet another scintillating game of cricket between Kolkata and Delhi.