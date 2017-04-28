In a bad news for Indian sports, Indian weightlifter Sushila Panwar has been provisionally suspended by Weightlifting Federation for failing a dope test.

As per the reports, Panwar’s A sample was found positive for a banned substance in a dope test conducted by National Anti-Doping agency (NADA) in the month of March in Patiala, Punjab.

Sushila Panwar had clinched the lone gold medal in weightlifting at 2016 South Asian Games. She had lifted a total of 198 kg to secure the gold in 75-kg category.

The news comes a few days after Arjuna Awardee Indian goalkeeper Subrata Pal had tested positive for a banned substance in a dope test conducted by NADA. Pal had however expressed shock over this and said he would go for sample B test to prove his innocence.

As per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) norms, players tested positive for the first time will face a ban for four years.