A- A A+

Two Indian soldiers who laid down their lives on duty were honoured by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) by naming Eden Gardens stands after them ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils on Friday.

CAB President Sourav Ganguly was among those who unveiled Colonel Neelakantan Jayachandran Nair (H1 block) and Havildar Hangpan Dada (D block) stands shortly before the start of the match.

Hangpan Dada died last year while killing four suspected armed intruders in north Kashmir. Colonel Nair, heading an advance party of his battalion in Nagaland, breathed his last when his convoy was ambushed by heavily armed rebels in 1993.

ALSO READ: Sukma attack: Rahul Gandhi slams government’s anti-Maoist strategy

The Eden Gardens already has stands named after Jagmohan Dalmiya, B.N. Dutt, Pankaj Roy and Ganguly.

First Published | 28 April 2017 5:41 PM
Read News On:

Colonel Nair

Eden gardens new stands

Hangpan Dada

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        