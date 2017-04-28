Two Indian soldiers who laid down their lives on duty were honoured by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) by naming Eden Gardens stands after them ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils on Friday.

CAB President Sourav Ganguly was among those who unveiled Colonel Neelakantan Jayachandran Nair (H1 block) and Havildar Hangpan Dada (D block) stands shortly before the start of the match.

Hangpan Dada died last year while killing four suspected armed intruders in north Kashmir. Colonel Nair, heading an advance party of his battalion in Nagaland, breathed his last when his convoy was ambushed by heavily armed rebels in 1993.

The Eden Gardens already has stands named after Jagmohan Dalmiya, B.N. Dutt, Pankaj Roy and Ganguly.