Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to consolidate their stay in their top three positions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an away game at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

With just three wins from seven matches, the home side is currently placed fifth, one short of where they would at least like to be at the end of the league format.

The David Warner-led Hyderabad have won four of eight games so far and have shared the points in a rain-abandoned outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

LIVE IPL — Ball-by-ball coverage of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad

09: 29 PM IST | 20 overs bowled SRH 207/3. Hyderabad did bat like the champions tonight

19.6: Williamson takes a couple of the deep mid-wicket

19.5: FOUR! Slow ball by Mohit, Williamson shuffles and scoops to third man boundary. FIFTY for Williamson

19.4: Henriques takes a single to off

19.3: Henriques takes a couple to mid wicket. 200 up for Hyderabad

19.2: Williamson gets a single to forward short leg. Good bowling by Mohit Sharma

19.1: Mohit Sharma to bowl the last over, Henriques slices to point for a single. Williamson back to strike

09: 24 PM IST | 19 overs bowled SRH 196/3

18.6: FOUR! Williamson ends the over with a boundary to third man

18.5: Williamson shuffles across the off stump and sends the ball to mid wicket, Manan Vohra savess a certain six. Two runs in the end

18.4: Williamson gets a couple to square of the wicket

18.3: FOUR! Ishant bowls wide, Williamson gets the top edge and ball races to the third-man boundary

18.2: SIX! Williamson picks the length ball and throws over deep mid-wicket for a maximum

18.1: Ishant Sharma into the attack, Williamson takes a couple to mid off

09: 18 PM IST | 18 overs bowled SRH 176/3

17.6: Henriques plays a dot to finish the over

17.5: Henriques gets a couple to mid wicket

17.4: Williamson takes a single to long off

17.3: Henriques is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to sweeper cover

17.2: Williamson takes a single to long on

17.1: Maxwell into the attack, Yuvraj Singh 15 (12) top edges the ball for an easy catch to Axar Patel at long on. SRH 171/3

09: 13 PM IST | 17 overs bowled SRH 171/2

16.6: Yuvraj whips to deep mid-wicket for a single, will keep the strike

16.5: Dot ball to Yuvraj

16.4: FOUR! Wide and full toss by Cariappa, Yuvraj sends the ball to square of the wicket boundary

16.3: Williamson punches the ball to mid-wicket for a single

16.2: Yuvraj gets a single to sweeper cover

16.1: Cariappa continues, Yuvraj gets a FOUR; courtsey sloppy fileding in the sweeper cover boundary

09: 10 PM IST | 16 overs bowled SRH 160/2

15.6: Yuvraj takes a single to sweeper cover for a single

15.5: Yuvraj pushes to long on for 2 runs

15.4: Yuvraj comes down the track, maxwell alters length. No run

15.3: Yuvraj plays a dot

15.2: Williamson works the ball to square of the wicket for a single

15.1: Maxwell into the attack, Yuvraj drives to point for a single

09: 08 PM IST | 15 overs bowled SRH 155/2

14.6: Yuvraj Singh is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to point

14.5: Williamson pulls to mid-wicket for a single

14.4: Williamson takes a couple to deep extra cover for 2 runs

14.3: FOUR! Williamson slams the ball to deep mid wicket

14.2: WICKET! Dhawan 77(48) lofts the ball to deep mid wicket, maxwell times his jump to perfection to take a good catch. SRH 147/2

14.1: Mohit Sharma starts with a short and slow ball, Dhawan pulls to fine leg for FOUR

09: 00 PM IST | 14 overs bowled SRH 143/1

13.6: Single of the las ball to Dhawan

13.5: FOUR! Dhawan flicks the short ball to deep square leg boundary

13.5: WIDE!

13.4: Williamson pushes the ball to long on for a single

13.3: Single fro Dhawan, straight down the pitch

13.2: Dhawan takes another couple to extra cover

13.1: Cariappa continues, Dhawan reaches out for the ball and drives to cover for a couple

08: 55 PM IST | 13 overs bowled SRH 131/1

12.6: SIX! Williamson gets on one knee and pulls the ball over mid-wicket

12.5: Dhawan pulls the ball to deep mid wicket for a single

12.4: Williamson takes a single to cover

12.3: Williamson cuts the short ball to sweeper cover for a couple

12.2: Williamson plays a dot

12.1: Axar continues, Dhawan pushes the ball to short fine leg for a single

08: 52 PM IST | 12 overs bowled SRH 120/1

11.6: Dhawan takes a single to long off to finish the over

11.5: Williamson flicks to long on for a single

11.4: Dhawan takes a single to short fine leg

11.4: WIDE!

11.3: Williamson takes a single to short cover

11.2: Dhawan takes a quick single to long on

11.1: Carriappa continues, Williamson takes a single to on side

08: 49 PM IST | 11 overs bowled SRH 113/1

10.6: Williamson takes a single of the last ball

10.5: Dhawan pushes to mid-on for a single

10.4: Williamson returns the favour

10.3: Dhawan takes a single to long-on

10.2: Kane Williamson is the new batsman, gets off the mark with a single to long-on

10.1: Axar continues, Dhawan takes a single to mid-wicket

08: 45 PM IST | 10 overs bowled SRH 107/1

9.6: WICKET! Maxwell dismisses David Warner 51(27)

9.5: Dhawan takes a single to deep mid wicket

9.4: FOUR! Dhawan steers the ball to fine leg boundary

9.3: Warner takes a single to backward square leg

9.2: Dhawan punches to leg side for a single. FIFTY for Dhawan

9.1: Maxwell continues, Warner takes a single to point. FIFTY for Warner

08: 42 PM IST | 9 overs bowled SRH 99/0

8.6: Single of the last ball to Warner

8.5: FOUR! Width offered, Warner uses the pace for a third man boundary. Two in a row fort Warner

8.4: FOUR! Dhawan guides the ball to fine leg boundary

8.3: Dhawan takes a single to point, change of pace by Anureet as he saw dhawan shuffling to make room to free his arms

8.2: Dhawan takes 2 runs to square of the wicket

8.1: Anureet into the attack, Shikar Dhawan goes for cover drive, gets an edge and the ball races to fine leg boundary for FOUR

08: 37 PM IST | 8 overs bowled SRH 83/0

7.6: Warner plays a dot to finish the over

7.5: Dhawan takes a single to backward square leg

7.4: Dhawan charges down the pitch for a couple to mid-wicket

7.3: Warner takes a quick single to short cover

7.2: SIX! Warner welcomes his counterpart with a maximum over long on

7.1: Glenn Maxwell into the attack, Dhawan cuts to backward point for a single

08: 34 PM IST | 7 overs bowled SRH 72/0

6.6: SIX! Dhawan finishes the over with a maximum over long on

6.5: Dhawan plays a dot

6.4: Dhawan plays over the infield to sweeper cover for a single

6.3: FOUR! Cariappa strays to the leg side, Dhawan glances it to fine leg boundary

6.2: Dhawan plays a dot

6.1: KC Cariappa into the attack, Warner drives to sweeper cover for a single

08: 28 PM IST | 6 overs bowled SRH 60/0. End of powerplay

5.6: Dhawan takes a couple of the last ball to mid-off

5.5: Full toss by Ishant, Dhawan plays a dot

5.4: Dhawan chips in the air the over bowlers head; ball falls in no man’s land. 2 runs for Dhawan

5.3: Warner takes a single to fine leg

5.2: Dhawan takes a quick single to short mid wicket

5.1: Ishant Sharma back in the attack, Dhawan welcomes with a FOUR to deep mid wicket

08: 23 PM IST | 5 overs bowled SRH 50/0. End of a very good over for Hyderabad

4.6: Dot to finish the over

4.5: SIX! Warner gets on one knee and submits the ball over straight boundary

4.4: SIX! Warner comes down the pitch, gets underneath the ball and hammers Axar over long on boundary for maximum

4.3: FOUR! Slightly shot ball from Axar, Warner punches the ball to cover boundary

4.2: Warner plays a dot, good change of pace by Axar

4.1: Axar Patel into the attack, Dhawan takes a single to short fine leg

08: 19 PM IST | 4 overs bowled SRH 33/0

3.6: Dhawan takes a quick single to short mid on

3.5: FOUR! Dhawan pulls the short length ball from Mohit to deep mid wicket boundary

3.4: Warner picks a quick single along the pitch

3.3: FOUR! half volley from Mohit, Warner opens his arms for a straight boundary

3.2: Mohit cramps Warner off room, dot ball

3.1: Mohit Sharma into the attack, Dhawan flicks to backward square leg for a single

08: 14 PM IST | 3 overs bowled SRH 22/0

2.6: Dhawan plays a single to finish the over

2.5: Dhawan plays a dot

2.4: Warner flicks to deep square leg for a single

2.3: Quick single for Dhawan

2.2: SIX! Dhawan picks the fuller delivery for a maximum over fine leg boundary

2.1: Ishant Sharma continues, starts with a dot ball to Dhawan

08: 09 PM IST | 2 overs bowled SRH 15/0

1.6: Dhawan takes a quick single to off side

1.5: Another dot ball by Dhawan

1.4: Dhawan played down the ground back to the bowler. No run

1.3: FOUR! Anureet drifts to the pads, Dhawan guides the ball to fine leg boundary

1.2: FOUR! Dhawan pulls to mid wicket, the first boundary for Hyderabad

1.1: Anureet into the attack, Warners flicks to deep square leg for a single

08: 06 PM IST | 1 over bowled SRH 3/0. Very impressive first over by Ishant

0.6: Dot to end the over

0.5: Dot ball to Dhawan. Good seam bowling by Ishant Sharma

0.4: Leg byes (1 run), Dhawan comes to strike

0.3: Warner plays a dot

0.2: Outside edge off Warner, he gets off the mark with a couple to third man

0.1: Ishant Sharma to start the bowling attack for Punjab, begins with a dot ball to Warner

07: 58 PM IST | Match Begins! Both the Sunrisers Hyderabad openers David warner and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle to open the innings

07: 45 PM IST | Here is the final playing XI for KXIP and SRH

Team Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha (w), Ashish Nehra, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

Team Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (c), Manan Vohra, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Mohit Sharma, Anureet Singh, KC Cariappa, Ishant Sharma

07: 34 PM IST | Kings XI Punjab Captain Glenn maxwell has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.