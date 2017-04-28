After announcing that his foundation will bear education expenses of children of CRPF jawans martyred in Sukma Maoist attack, cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday went a step further and donated his Man of the Match prize money to kin of security personnel who lost their lives in the ghastly attack.

Gautam Gambhir-led kolkata knight Riders had beaten Delhi daredevils earlier in the day. Gambhir was adjudged Man of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 71 runs.

Gambhir was quite shaken by the attack on CRPF personnel and had taken to Twitter to expressed his anguish.

“Chattisgarh, Kashmir, North East,do v need more alarm bells or r we a deaf state?Life of my countrymen isn’t cheap,someone needs 2 pay 4 it,” the cricketer had tweeted.

Gambhir has been quite vocal about various issues on micro-blogging site and his patriotism reflects in his tweets. The Delhi lad earlier made headlines for slamming those who raise ‘anti-India’ slogans.