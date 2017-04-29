With talks rife about the imminent transfer of Atletico Madrid player Antoine Griezmann, one Madrid player has said that the player’s addition to Real Madrid will not be good.

Speaking to reporters, former Los Blancos player Jese Rodriguez said that Antoine Griezmann would not be able to make any difference in the team.

Asked about whether Real Madrid should pursue signing Griezmann, he said, “No, because there are a lot of better players than him in the team.”

“In football, you never really know where you might end up but in my case, I don’t think so,” he said when asked about his possible transfer to another club.

Real Madrid has imposing figures like Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Ramos and others who have repeatedly maintained the club’s fierce reputation in Champions League and in La Liga.

Real Madrid will play against Valencia today in La Liga.