Guido Burgstaller’s brace helped FC Schalke 04 upset Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 in their German football league match at the Bay Arena Stadium here.

Schalke have now jumped from the 11th to the eighth place for the moment whereas Leverkusen remain at the 12th place in the German top division standings.

Bayer Leverkusen started strongly in Friday’s Bundesliga game but three goals within 16 minutes by clinical Schalke turned the game upside down, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt had a chance to open the scoring just 38 seconds into the game but Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann was on guard to deny his attempt.

Leverkusen continued to play an attacking game and worked out another opportunity, as Kevin Volland pulled wide from a promising position just five minutes later.

However, the opener was scored at the other end of the pitch after Leon Goretzka’s square pass found Guido Burgstaller, who tapped home into the empty net with six minutes played.

The hosts wobbled and had to swallow another setback just four minutes later as Schalke doubled the lead out of the blue when Benedikt Hoewedes headed home.

Things went from bad to worse for Leverkusen as they were unable to put up resistance allowing the visitors to increase the lead through Alessandro Schoepf, who slotted home a rebound from Goretzka in the 16th minute.

The hosts got a chance to reduce the deficit after the restart but Karim Bellarabi’s effort narrowly missed the target.

Schalke remained unfazed and started where they left off as Guido Burgstaller volleyed home Schoepf’ s free-kick to put the result beyond doubt in the 50th minute.

Leverkusen were able to score their consolation goal after Stefan Kiessling nodded home Bellarabi’s cross to make it 4-1.