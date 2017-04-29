Virat Kohli and Steve Smith on Saturday will once again meet during this IPL season Saturday as Rising Pune Supergiant locks horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium in Pune.

Playing in front of the home fans, Pune Supergiant will want to come back to winning days and keep their hopes alive for the playoffs after suffering a loss to table leaders Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the last year IPL finalist Royal Challengers in a turnaround of fate are languishing in the bottom and are almost down and out of the race unless the team can pull off a miracle along with some luck.

LIVE — Ball-by-ball update of the match between Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers

03: 30 PM IST | TOSS TIME! Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rising Pune Supergiant. Steve Smith led OUne will have to bat first in front of their home crowd at Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium.

03: 25 PM IST | Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led RCB have their task cut out if they are to stand any chance of making it to the play-offs.

The flop show in all the departments against Gujarat Lions at home on Thursday will only haunt them more when they take the field here.

RCB’s fortunes depend on their captain and his opening partner Chris Gayle’s domination at the top along with South African AB de Villiers, who also failed to fire against the Lions.

03: 15 PM IST | Pune will bank on their in-form opening duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi to give the team a great start.

The middle order comprising the likes of captain Steve Smith, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Manoj Tiwary has the experience to take the opposition bowlers to the cleaners at ease. With all-rounders Daniel Christian and Rajat Bhatia the lower order batting can come in handy if needed.

In the bowling department, the young Indian pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur have impressed both in the opening and death overs while leg-spinner Imran Tahir, Christian and rookie tweaker Washington Sundar can provide the breakthroughs as well as stop the flow of runs in the middle overs.

03: 05 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the 34th match of IPL 2017 being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium between Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore.